The latest skirmishes between the Russia-backed Assad regime and Turkey in Idlib, the last opposition bastion, have brought Ankara and Moscow close to a major confrontation as the two sides differ on the future of Syria.

Turkey supports opposition forces in Syria while Russia has backed the Assad regime since the beginning of the Syrian civil war. Ankara and Moscow reached an agreement in Sochi to create de-confliction zone in Idlib in 2018, a move widely appreciated by international experts to minimise violence in the war-torn region, but recent regime attacks reversed all those gains, inflicting major cracks on the deal and bilateral diplomacy.

Many security analysts in Moscow and Ankara are debating Russia's appetite for war in Idlib, and the extent to which President Vladimir Putin can test Turkey's patience.

Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasian analyst, thinks that Russia, which has several joint projects with Turkey from a Black Sea natural gas pipeline to S-400 deal, cannot “risk” a complete breakup with Ankara.

“In the last instance, Russia has no luxury to discard Turkey because of the Idlib dilemma,” Yalinkilicli told TRT World, citing that the country’s internal problems are even more complicated than its external issues.

President Putin has led Russia for two decades without any interruption, shifting his role between the president and prime minister from time to time, pretty much remaking the state in his image after the disastrous end of the superpower communist Soviet Union in the late 1980s.

But his term will end in 2024 and as the state desperately tries to find a way to keep him in power even after his term ends, believing there is no better alternative to his rule.

In January, Putin, whose approval ratings are decreasing, demanded vast changes in the country’s governmental structure including major amendments to the constitution, triggering the cabinet to resign and installing a new government, which is supposed to implement his proposed reforms.

As a result, sacrificing its comprehensive relations with Turkey to support Damascus will just compound Russian problems as the country’s struggling economy faces large sanctions from the US, according to Yalinkilicli.

While the US, which is the biggest economy and the military power in the world, wants to disengage from its interventions in the Middle East after spending billions of dollars, Russia with a declining economy can not further “afford” its adventure in Syria, Yalinkilicli thinks.

On top of all that, Moscow supports a murderous regime, which has no second thoughts about killing its own people, forcing half of the country’s population to flee to other countries. “The regime, which has no legitimacy in the eyes of the international community, can not stay in power because simply Russia backs it,” Yalinkilicli viewed.

There are still fresh memories in Russia from the Soviets’ calamitous defeat in Afghanistan, where Moscow backed a puppet government, eventually triggering a powerful rebellion, which overthrew it later on.

Russian brinkmanship in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already signalled that a large Turkish offensive is “a matter of time” to clear out the regime forces from areas around Ankara’s observation posts in Idlib.

On Thursday, two more Turkish soldiers have been killed by airstrikes in Idlib, where Ankara has recently deployed thousands of soldiers to prevent a regime onslaught against civilians, setting a possible confrontation stage between the regime and the Turkish army.