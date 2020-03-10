Cities around the world deserted due to coronavirus
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Cities around the world deserted due to coronavirusAs coronavirus epidemic spreading around the world, cities are becoming deserts amid fear of being infected drives people to stay their houses.
A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, March 9, 2020. / Reuters
March 10, 2020

Coronavirus stopped the life from Asia to Europe where the death toll continues to increase. Schools, international flights, religious pilgrims, tourism, stock markets and many other sectors are heavily affected as the virus infects more people. 

More than 4,000 people have died out of 114,300 coronavirus cases across 112 countries, mostly from China, Iran and Italy, since last December when the outbreak started in China's Wuhan. 

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

In Iran, not only citizens but also many politicians were infected with coronavirus which increases the fear among the Iranian society.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now