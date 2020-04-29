Wednesday, April 29

UK has Europe's 2nd-highest Covid-19 death toll, new figures show

The United Kingdom now has Europe's second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures on Wednesday that cover fatalities in all settings, including in nursing homes.

Some 26,097 people died across the United Kingdom after testing positive for Covid-19 as of April 28 at 1600 GMT, Public Health England (PHE) said.

That means the United Kingdom has had more Covid-19 deaths than France or Spain have reported.

Saudi Arabia allows entry to and exit from Qatif province

Saudi Arabia will allow entry into and exit from Qatif province starting Thursday, the state news agency reported on Wednesday citing a source within the interior ministry.

The source added that this comes as the result of Saudi Arabia's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatif, located in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia, was under lockdown since March 8 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Finland to reopen schools and daycares gradually

Finland will reopen schools and daycare centres after May 13, having kept them mostly closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said children would return to school gradually, starting on May 14 for a little more than two weeks, before their summer break begins as usual at the start of June.

Pupils at upper secondary and vocational schools will continue to study remotely, she added.

By Wednesday, 206 people had died in Finland and it had 4,906 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Hungary eases restrictions outside Budapest - PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday announced an easing of population movement restrictions outside Budapest, which has reported the most cases of coronavirus infections, saying shops will be allowed to reopen without time limits.

However, the wearing of masks covering the face will be mandatory in shops and on public transport, Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

He said the easing of restrictions would be reviewed every two weeks.

France reports 427 more deaths, toll tops 24,000

France on Wednesday reported 427 more deaths from Covid-19 to push the total above 24,000 but it also saw new declines in the numbers of patients in hospital and intensive care.

The total number of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes from the virus in France is now 24,087, the health ministry said in a statement.

The daily toll was slightly higher than the 367 deaths announced on Tuesday.

But the latest figures confirmed the recent more optimistic trends seen over the last days with 650 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital and 180 less in intensive care.

Nigeria to ease lockdowns in three states over six-week period

Nigeria will ease coronavirus lockdowns in three states over a six-week period from May 4, the head of the country's task force on the virus said on Wednesday.

The easing of restrictions in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states will be split into two-week phases, said Boss Mustapha, the chairman of Nigeria's presidential task force for Covid-19.

He was providing details after President Muhammadu Buhari announced on Monday that there would be a "phased and gradual" easing of the lockdowns.

The number of coronavirus cases has, however, continued to rise. On Tuesday, Nigeria reported 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, nearly double the previous daily high. There are now 1,532 confirmed cases and 44 deaths.

WHO declines comment on remdesivir

A top World Health Organization official declined comment on Wednesday on reports that Gilead Science's remdesivir could help treat Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but said that further data was needed.

"I wouldn't like to make any specific comment on that, because I haven't read those publications in detail," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, told an online briefing in response to a question, adding it can sometimes take a number of publications to determine a drug's efficacy.

"Clearly we have the randomised control trials that are underway both in the UK and US, the 'Solidarity trials' with WHO. Remdesivir is one of the drugs under observation in many of those trials. So I think a lot more data will come out," he said.

Ryan added: "But we are hopeful this drug and others may prove to be helpful in treating Covid-19."

Italy's daily death toll falls, new cases stable

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 323 on Wednesday, against 382 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 2,086, broadly stable from 2,091 on Tuesday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 27,682, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases, which includes those who have died and recovered, amounts to 203,591, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness declined to 104,657 from 105,205 on Tuesday.

There were 1,795 people in intensive care on Wednesday against a previous 1,863, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 71,252 were declared recovered against 68,941 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.313 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.275 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

WHO says it acted 'quickly and decisively' on new coronavirus

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) defended the agency's record in its response to the new coronavirus in a news briefing on Wednesday, saying it had acted "quickly and decisively".

The Geneva-based UN body has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks, especially from top donor the United States, which has cut off funding.

"From the beginning, the WHO has acted quickly and decisively to respond to warn the world," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after giving a timeline of what the body knew in the lead-up to declaring Covid-19 a global emergency on January 30.

"We sounded the alarm early and we sounded it often," he added.

Minorities in South Asia face worst of pandemic - report

Minority groups and marginalised communities in South Asia are particularly at risk during the novel coronavirus pandemic, a group of human rights organisations have warned in a report published on Wednesday.

The South Asia Collective's (SAC) annual flagship report said the pandemic came at a time of "rising majoritarian nationalism" as minorities in the region face "sustained assaults" by governments.

The South Asia State of Minorities Report 2019 said that vulnerable communities, among them religious minorities, continued to be "denied official refugee or minority status" due to discriminatory laws in six countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Guinea-Bissau's PM, three ministers test positive

Guinea-Bissau’s premier and three government ministers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local media reported Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Na Biam and the trio of ministers were immediately quarantined at a hotel in the capital of Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna said.

Canada's coronavirus outbreak slows

Canadian hospitals had beds to spare as the country hit 50,373 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and several provinces were relaxing public health measures, but health experts were already worrying about a future wave of infections.

While it is too soon to say whether Canada's epidemic has peaked, it has slowed, thanks to swift workplace closures and other physical distancing measures: New cases doubled every three days early in the epidemic, and now double every 16 days, the government said on Tuesday.

Bosnia reports sharp rise in cases

Bosnia reported on Wednesday its sharpest daily rise in new coronavirus infections this month after its two autonomous regions had gradually begun to ease lockdowns.

There were 93 new infections and two deaths in the previous 24 hours, compared with 20 new infections a day earlier and 49 the day before that, officials said.

The total number of infected people rose to 1,677 with 65 deaths, while 29,130 have been tested.

Spain's daily death toll rises to 325