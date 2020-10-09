Friday, October 9, 2020

Turkey to register first human vaccine trial

Turkey will register its first human vaccine trial for the novel coronavirus probably in two weeks, the country's health minister has said.

"The subjects will be given the first dose after being kept in quarantine for five days and undergoing all necessary examinations," Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference in the southern Adana province.

On the virus situation in Turkey, the minister urged people not to let down their guard and continue following Covid-19 safety rules.

He said the number of virus cases is dropping in all Turkish cities except Istanbul.

He asserted that Turkey has proven that it has an exceptional public health system, with its success during the pandemic also being hailed as an example by the World Health Organization.

Turkey reported 1,402 more recoveries from coronavirus, 55 new fatalities, and 1,629 new patients in the past 24 hours, Koca said.

WHO reports new daily high in global Covid-19 cases

The World Health Organization has announced a record in new daily coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 reported to the UN health agency.

The new daily high surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000 infections.

In a press briefing, WHO's emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan acknowledged that even as Covid-19 continues to surge across the world, "there are no new answers."

He said that although the agency wants countries to avoid the punishing lockdowns that have devastated economies, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and that numerous measures must be taken.

French infections at over 20,000 per day

The number of new coronavirus infections in France has jumped over 20,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, the health ministry has said.

The ministry reported 20,330 new infections, taking the cumulative total to 691,977 since the start of the year.

In the past two days, the ministry had reported more than 18,000 daily new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The number of deaths from the virus increased by 109 to32,630, the highest in a week but below highs of around 150 seen earlier this month.

The death toll figures can be skewed as the ministry often reports several days of senior citizen residence data in one batch.

White House 'to propose' $1.8T stimulus plan

With the presidential election fast approaching, the White House is preparing a $1.8 trillion economic rescue plan to try to coax congressional Democrats into an agreement, according to media reports.

President Donald Trump this week has veered wildly in his position on stimulus to help the economy recover from the damage done by the Covid-19 pandemic, but now seems to be making a major push to roll out funding before his November 3 bid for re-election.

The new proposal, an improvement over the administration's previous $1.6 billion offer, brings them closer to the Democrats' latest package costing $2.2 trillion.

"The president has approved a revised package," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said. "I think we are moving in the right direction. The gap is narrowing."

Virus was downplayed at Austria resort

Authorities in the Austrian state of Tyrol may have downplayed a notorious coronavirus outbreak in one of its ski resorts in March.

Ischgl, known for its lively apres-ski scene, was at the centre of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Tyrol in which more than 6,000 tourists from 45 countries say they became infected.

State officials have repeatedly said that no mistakes were made in handling the outbreak in Ischgl, one of Austria's most lucrative and prestigious ski resorts and that authorities acted correctly according to the information they had at the time.

The public prosecutor's department in Tyrol is investigating the events at the resort and has declined to comment publicly on the probe.

Italy 'second wave' fears grow as virus cases top 5,000

Italy is grappling with fears of a second coronavirus wave similar to the ones seen in Britain, France, and Spain, as it registered over 5,000 new infections in 24 hours.

"We're under extreme pressure," the World Health Organization's Italian government adviser Walter Ricciardi said, warning that spaces in Covid-19 hospitals were running out in the worst-hit regions.

Italy registered 5,372 new cases, the health ministry said, nearly 1,000 more than on Thursday.

The country has not seen such high numbers of recorded new infections since mid-April.

Poland sees four consecutive records in daily cases

Poland has reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day, with 4,739 new infections, as the country readies for a renewal of some restrictions.

Wearing masks outside will be compulsory across the whole of Poland from October 10, when a tightening of restrictions in schools is expected to be announced.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki did not rule out introducing a state of emergency if cases continue to grow.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 116,338 infections and 2,919 deaths in the pandemic.

The biggest spike in new cases was reported in southeast Poland, where hospitals are running out of Covid-19 beds, according to local media reports.

Two more under-21 players test positive for virus in Italy

Two more players in Italy's under-21 squad have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to four this week.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said in a statement that one member of staff also returned in a positive result in the latest tests which were carried out at the airport on Thursday before the squad left for Reykjavik for a European under-21 championship qualifier against Iceland.

One of the players had symptoms and was being constantly monitored, it added. None of those who tested positive had left Italy.

Russia expected to register second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against Covid-19 on October 15, the vaccine's developer said.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month.

Indonesia reports over 4,000 new virus cases

Indonesia has reported 4,094 new virus infections taking the total number of cases to 324,658.

The country's task force data showed 97 new deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,677.

Philippines confirms 83 virus deaths

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 2,996 new virus infections and 83 deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 334,770, the highest toll in Southeast Asia, and fatalities to 6,152.