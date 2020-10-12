Monday, October 12, 2020

WHO leader warns against herd immunity solution

The head of the World Health Organization has warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, calling such proposals “unethical.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Monday that health officials typically aim to achieve herd immunity — where the entire population is protected from a virus when the majority are immune — by vaccination. Tedros noted that to obtain herd immunity from measles, for example, about 95 percent of the population must be vaccinated.

“Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it,” he said.

UK reports 13,972 daily cases, unveils new measures

With virus cases surging and hospital admissions rocketing, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled a new three-tier system of local lockdowns to curb its spread, with pubs and bars closed down in "very high" alert areas.

Liverpool, birthplace of the Beatles and famed for its soccer team, the current Premier League champions, and its surrounding region will be the first to be placed in the highest alert tier, meaning its drinking establishments face closure from Wednesday.

The daily number of new cases in the UK rose to 13,972 on Monday, and the number of deaths was 50, government data showed.

Turkey reports 1,614 new cases

Turkey's Health Ministry has reported 1,614 infections over past 24 hours with 1,301 recoveries and 58 fatalities on Monday.

Turkey has a national total of 337,147 confirmed cases and 8,895 deaths.

Czech Republic's death toll reaches 1,045

The Czech Republic's death toll reached 1,045 as of Monday, Health Ministry data showed.

The death toll rose from 987 reported on Monday morning and included 27 deaths on Monday as well as 31 deaths assigned in revisions to previous days.

Czech businesses, arts establishments and sports facilities called for state support on Monday, after new restrictions aimed at curbing one of the world's sharpest spikes in cases were expected to cause further financial pain.

Germany to deploy 15,000 soldiers against virus

Germany's Defence Ministry has said it will deploy up to 15,000 soldiers to reinforce civilian authorities increasingly stretched in their battle against rising numbers of infections that have reached the highest level since April, on Monday.

The country has managed to suppress the pandemic more than many of its neighbours and keep the death toll lower but the daily number of new cases leapt above 4,000 last week, with cases surging in big cities like Berlin and Frankfurt.

Germany reported 2,982 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday bringing its national totals to 329,273 confirmed cases and 9,711 deaths.

Croatia imposes nationwide indoor mask mandate

Following a recent spike in the number of new cases, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic has announced that mask wearing will be mandatory in all enclosed spaces, including churches and restaurants.

On Monday, the total number of confirmed infections in Croatia — a country of some four million — stood at over 20,600, including 327 deaths.

The spread of infection in Croatia has been accelerating recently, with a seven-day total of new cases nearly quadrupling from three weeks ago to reach 763 this Sunday.

Iran reports its highest daily virus death toll

For the second day in a row, Iran announced its highest single-day death toll from the virus with 272 people killed.

The announcement by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran also give its single-day highest count of new cases with 4,206 new patients.

Iran has been struggling with the virus since announcing its first cases in February. Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 500,000 confirmed cases. It has seen over 28,800 deaths and 409,000 recoveries.

Belgium sounds alarm amid spike in cases

Authorities in Belgium, one of the European countries hit hardest by the virus, are warning that the number of cases is rising at a “quite alarming” rate and that 10,000 people could be catching the virus each day by the end of the week.

Yves Van Laethem, a spokesman for Belgium’s virus crisis centre, says that “all the indicators continue to rise, it must be said, in a quite alarming way, in all provinces and all age groups.”

An average of 4,145 new cases of the disease were being recorded every day in Belgium in the week of October 2-8, an increase of 89 percent over the previous week, according to new data released.

Thailand to manufacture AstraZeneca's vaccine

The British government said that Thailand's Ministry of Public Health and Siam Bioscience have agreed to manufacture and supply AstraZeneca's experimental virus vaccine in the southeast Asian country.

Britain orders three temporary hospitals in northern England

British health officials have ordered three temporary virus hospitals in northern England that were mothballed when the outbreak receded over the summer to prepare to reopen as new infections surge.

Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England, said that the “Nightingale” hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate were being readied to admit new patients if needed.

The temporary facilities were set up rapidly inside conference centers and other venues earlier this year to treat virus patients if hospitals became overwhelmed.

Russia reports 13,592 cases

Russia has reported 13,592 new virus cases, almost the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national tally to 1,312,310.

Officials also said 125 people had died in the previous 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 22,722.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth-highest number of infections in the world.

Delhi stops displaying notices at homes of patients

Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with the virus because this amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness.

Early on during the outbreak in the Indian capital, officials would paste a poster on the homes of people in quarantine after they had tested positive for the virus to make sure everyone in the neighbourhood was careful. It also deterred people from violating the quarantine.

But more than six months into the pandemic people were fully aware of the virus, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, and there was less need to publicise the cases, city officials said. Instead, it was important to instil confidence in people to come forward and test themselves.

Italy to ban parties among new rules to curb virus

Italy is set to ban private parties and limit the numbers of guests at weddings and funerals among new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in virus infections, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

The decree, which could be issued as early as Monday, prohibits people from hosting more than 10 guests in their homes or at any other private premises.

It also states that no more than 10 guests will be allowed at weddings, and no more than 15 people can be present at funerals.

Italy on Friday topped 5,000 new virus cases in a single day for the first time since March.

China to test city of 9 million amid new cases

China’s government says all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao will be tested for the virus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

The announcement broke a string of weeks without any locally transmitted infections reported in China.

The National Health Commission said authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member. The commission said the whole city will be tested within five days.

China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.

Indonesia’s capital moves to ease restrictions

Authorities in Indonesia’s capital have moved to ease virus restrictions despite a surge in cases nationwide.

Jakarta previously imposed large-scale social restrictions from April to June, then eased them gradually.

The city reimposed strict restrictions last month as the virus spread significantly and overwhelmed its health system.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that his administration decided to ease restrictions beginning on Monday as the increase in infections had stabilised.

He said people can return to offices with limits on employee numbers, while transport services will run at half capacity.