Monday, November 9, 2020

Covid-19 drug 90 percent effective in Phase 3 trial – Pfizer

A vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies have announced.

Protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings released on Monday.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent Covid-19," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

"We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.

"We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development programme at a time when the world needs it most," Bourla added.

Global market stocks hit record highs on vaccine progress

Wall Street has followed world equity indexes to record levels and crude prices have surged, as promising developments toward a coronavirus vaccine and the prospect of improved trade relations under President-elect Joe Biden gave a jolt to investors risk appetite.

All major US stock indexes touched all-time highs and crude prices jumped more than 10 percent.

Pfizer Inc said its vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful data from a large-scale clinical trial.

Joe Biden assembles pandemic task force

President-elect Joe Biden has named the members of a team of public health and science experts to develop a blueprint for fighting the coronavirus.

Biden conferred in Delaware by video link with the 13-member task force that he named, headed by former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Da vid Kessler and Yale University healthcare equity expert Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Turkey reports over 2,500 new cases

Turkey has registered 2,576 more novel coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The country's patient tally now stands at 396,831, the ministry said.

A further 2,047 patients recovered from the disease over the past day, raising the total to 340,286, while the death toll rose by 85 to hit 10,972.

Russia reports record high of 21,798 new cases

Russia has reported a record high of 21,798 new coronavirus infections, including 6,897 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,796,132.

Authorities also reported 256 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 30,793.

Iran reports record daily rise of 10,463 cases

Iran's health ministry has reported a daily jump of 10,463 coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the Middle East's worst-affected country's total cases to 692,949.

Ministry's spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 458 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 38,749.

Malaysia reports 972 new cases, eight deaths

Malaysia's health ministry has reported 972 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 41,181 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 294.

Philippines reports 108 more deaths, highest toll in over two weeks

The Philippines reported 108 new deaths from Covid-19, the highest daily death toll since October 23, taking total fatalities to 7,647, the country's health ministry said.

The Department of Health also reported 2,058 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 398,449, the second highest number in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia reports 2,853 new infections, 75 more deaths