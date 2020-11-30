Ancient Islamic burial site discovered in Spain
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Ancient Islamic burial site discovered in SpainIn a small Spanish municipality called Tauste, more than 400 Muslim graves have been found. Then there is the church’s bell tower, recently realised to be a minaret in disguise.
A skull being gently cleaned by an archaeologist’s brush. / AA
November 30, 2020

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Islamic necropolis in northeastern Spain.

More than 400 graves have been unearthed in Tauste municipality, near Zaragoza city. The number of unearthed graves was 40 in 2012-13, archaeologists said.

They added that the numbers could go as high as 4,500 if the excavations were to continue.

Javier Nunez Arce is the head of El Patiaz Cultural Association, whose purpose is to discover, preserve and spread the heritage, culture and idiosyncrasies of the ‘Villa de Tauste’. He told Anadolu Agency that they knew there used to be a cemetery in the town but did not know its origins.

The excavations in Tauste began in 2010, when the first remains were discovered during construction of a new home for a local. Nunez Arce said they realised the graves were Muslim graves because the skeletons were facing Mecca, in line with Muslim traditions.

After archeologists examined it in detail, they discovered that the bell tower of the Catholic church (Santa Maria tower) was also a conversion job from a minaret.

 “When the wall enclosing the church around the base of it was built, the tower already existed,” says the El Patiaz website, positing that the bell tower, previously believed to be from the late 13th century, used to be a minaret from the ninth century AD, predating the rest of the church.

“Therefore, it is clear that a Muslim community with a mosque used to live in this town,” Nunez Arce added.

Written in Islamic calligraphy, the minaret appears to have the phrase "There is no deity but God", one of the tenets of Islam.

Recommended

With the discovery of the largest Islamic cemetery dating back to the ‘Umayyad’ era in the eighth century AD, local authorities have sped up their excavation efforts.

According to the authorities, examining the remains found in the cemetery leads to an important and rare discovery that reveals a Muslim community lived in Tauste from the eighth to the twelfth century AD.

AA reports that the local government in Aragon has decided to remove all graves on the main street, as they plan to build an underground infrastructure there.

Nunez Arce also said that while the tower and the church made them think there was a small population in Tauste, the recent discoveries have made them realise that “the population is more than they initially thought – that there was a large population and that the tower also had an Islamic origin.”

Nunez Arce also said they already knew that bones and skulls appeared sometimes after heavy rain and storms in the region, but they did not know their origins before the excavation.

Archaeologists are still studying the graves and examining the 20,000-metre archaeological site.

According to Eva Jimenez, director of the excavation team, the remains found in the Muslim graves will be taken for genetic and DNA testing before being transferred to the museum. Jimenez added that there is another project being explored, which is to bury the remains in Tauste municipality, as they are citizens and part of its heritage and culture.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar