Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Islamic necropolis in northeastern Spain.

More than 400 graves have been unearthed in Tauste municipality, near Zaragoza city. The number of unearthed graves was 40 in 2012-13, archaeologists said.

They added that the numbers could go as high as 4,500 if the excavations were to continue.

Javier Nunez Arce is the head of El Patiaz Cultural Association, whose purpose is to discover, preserve and spread the heritage, culture and idiosyncrasies of the ‘Villa de Tauste’. He told Anadolu Agency that they knew there used to be a cemetery in the town but did not know its origins.

The excavations in Tauste began in 2010, when the first remains were discovered during construction of a new home for a local. Nunez Arce said they realised the graves were Muslim graves because the skeletons were facing Mecca, in line with Muslim traditions.

After archeologists examined it in detail, they discovered that the bell tower of the Catholic church (Santa Maria tower) was also a conversion job from a minaret.

“When the wall enclosing the church around the base of it was built, the tower already existed,” says the El Patiaz website, positing that the bell tower, previously believed to be from the late 13th century, used to be a minaret from the ninth century AD, predating the rest of the church.

“Therefore, it is clear that a Muslim community with a mosque used to live in this town,” Nunez Arce added.

Written in Islamic calligraphy, the minaret appears to have the phrase "There is no deity but God", one of the tenets of Islam.