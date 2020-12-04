Friday, December 4, 2020

Italy's cases and deaths accelerating

Italy has reported 814 coronavirus-related deaths against a record 993 on Thursday, and 24,099 new infections, up from 23,225 the day before, the Health Ministry said.

Patients in hospitals with the virus stood at 31,200.

WHO says vaccines will not eliminate Covid-19

The roll-out of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not by itself eliminate the deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organization has said.

The WHO warned against complacency and what it said was an erroneous belief that because vaccines are on the near-horizon, the crisis is over.

"Vaccines do not equal zero Covid," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference.

UK sees record number of cases

Britain's government has reported the highest daily number of new Covid cases since November 26, after the number of new positive test reports rose to 16,298 from 14,879 the day before.

The country had 504 new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

France reports 627 new deaths

French health authorities have reported 11,221 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,696 on Thursday and 12,459 last Friday in a continuation of an almost month-long downward trend.

The total number of infections rose to 2.29 million.

France also reported 627 new deaths from coronavirus, including 282 in hospitals, compared to 324 in hospitals on Thursday.

Friday's death toll also included 345 new deaths in retirement homes over a three-day period.

The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by another 392 to 26,311 while the number of people in intensive care fell by 132 to 3,293.

Turkey takes new measures

Turkey recorded 32,736 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data has shown.

Although cases are high, Turkey only saw 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the spread of the virus.

Covid-19 impact forces Britons to food banks

British food banks are seeing more families needing their support as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic forces struggling people to seek help, charities and volunteers say.

Lockdowns and other measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have forced businesses to close or lay off staff.

The rise in those out of work has resulted in more people turning to food banks, which provide emergency food supplies to families in need.

India records 36,595 cases

India's daily virus cases have risen by less than 40,000 for the fifth straight day, with 36,595 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world’s highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.

Its tally is now at 9.57 million, health ministry data showed, and remains the world’s second-highest after the United States, where there have been nearly 14 million infections.

Germany reports 23,449 cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 23,449 to 1,130,238, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has shown.

The reported death toll rose by 432 to 18,034, the tally showed.