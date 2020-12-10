Thursday, December 10, 2020

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

US experts met to assess whether to grant emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine and allow America to become the next country to move ahead with mass immunisation.

The independent committee of experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a non-binding vote at the end of the day, and the US regulator will determine after that whether to issue an emergency use authorisation (EUA).

The arguments in favour seem to be overwhelming — it has already been green lit by Britain and Canada — and the full results of a huge clinical trial of the vaccine were published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, another major milestone.

Turkey reports over 30,000 new cases

Turkey reported 30,424 more coronavirus infections, including 5,918 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Thursday.

The total number of patients reached 564,435 with the latest additions, the data showed.

As many as 5,232 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 452,593, while the death toll rose to 15,751 with 220 additions.

Across the country, more than 206,000 Covid-19 tests were carried out, pushing the total to over 20.5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,943, though the rate of increase in severe cases is declining.

The country has reported a total of 1,748,567 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry data.

Italy reports new spike in virus-related deaths

Italy reported a new jump in daily deaths from the novel coronavirus, signalling that the virus is still highly deadly, even though the contagion curve is slowing down.

According to the latest Health Ministry data, daily fatalities stood at 887, almost double from a day before, raising the nationwide death toll to 62,626 – still the highest in Europe after the UK.

While the daily figure is still below the peak of almost 1,000 deaths recorded on December 3 , it rose substantially for the first time in a few days.

Italy also reported 16,999 new cases, up from 12,756 on Wednesday, over a higher number of swab tests performed.

Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer-BioNTech virus vaccine

Saudi Arabia approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine, state media reported, becoming the second Gulf country after Bahrain to green-light the drug.

"The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) ... has approved the registration of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," it said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"Health authorities in the kingdom can import and use the vaccine," it added.

The SFDA did not specify when it would begin the rollout of the vaccine by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Data from by Pfizer/BioNTeh, Moderna for Covid-19 vaccines 'very robust' - EMA

The data submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates is "very robust," its executive director said.

"We have a data set of over 30,000 subjects who have been followed through the clinical trials. This gives us a very robust data set on which to make a decision, both on safety and efficacy," Emer Cooke said at a committee meeting of the European Parliament.

The agency is expected to complete reviews by December 29 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Jan 12 for the Moderna vaccine at the latest.

US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus

The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.

The US Labour Department said that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralysed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.

The latest figures coincide with a surging viral outbreak that appears to be weakening the job market and the economy and threatening to derail any recovery. Consumers thus far haven't spent as much this holiday shopping season as they have in previous years, according to credit and debit card data. And in November, employers added jobs at the slowest pace since April. Restaurants, bars and retailers all cut jobs last month.

Russia reports 27,927 new cases, 562 deaths

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.

Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 45,280.

Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time

The number of new virus infections in Japan’s capital topped 600 in a day for the first time, while experts warned of the increased burden on hospitals.

Tokyo reported 602 new cases, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, including 2,465 deaths.

The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo's hospitals, making it harder for many to treat ordinary patients, said Masataka Inokuchi, who is on the city's virus task force.

Infections and deaths in Germany likely to rise

Virus infections and related deaths in Germany are likely to rise further in the coming weeks, a senior health official at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said.

The current rise in infections is worrying, especially in the federal states of Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, the head of RKI's surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said.

Covid-19 scare aboard Royal Caribbean cruise a false alarm

A passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and hundreds of guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore's Health Ministry said.