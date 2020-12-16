Wednesday,December 16, 2020

Italy reports 680 deaths

Italy has reported 680 coronavirus-related deaths against 846 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,572 from 14,844.

There were 199,489 swabs carried out in the past day, up from a previous 162,880 the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 66,537 virus fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

It has also registered 1.888 million cases to date.

UK sees over 600 more fatalities

The United Kingdom has recorded 25,161 new Covid-19 cases and 612 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Turkey reports 240 more deaths

Turkey had reported more daily recoveries from Covid-19 than the infections.

At least 29,922 patients recuperated from the disease over the past day, while the new cases came at 29,718, including 4,893 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

The total count of the cases rose to over 1.92 million while the tally of recoveries hit 1,69 million.

The nationwide death toll rose to 17,121 with 240 more fatalities.

EU members to start Covid-19 jabs together

The EU's 27 member countries aim to start Covid-19 vaccinations on "the same day" in a sign of unity, possibly a day or two before Christmas, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

Her statement to the European Parliament came as pressure mounted on the bloc to catch up with the United States and Britain, which have already started inoculating people with a vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"To get to the end of the pandemic, we will need up to 70 percent of the population vaccinated. This is a huge task, a big task. So let's start as soon as possi ble with the vaccination together, as 27, with a start at the same day," von der Leyen told MEPs.

Von der Leyen emphasised that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first of six potential vaccines for which the EU has secured contracts.

UK vaccinates 137,000 in first week

More than 137,000 people in Britain have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in the week since inoculations began, the government has announced.

The Department for Health and Social Care said 137,897 people had received the jab since December 8. Of those, 108,000 were in England, the most populous of the UK's four nations.

Team seeking Covid-19 origin to go to China in January

The World Health Organization has said that a team of international experts would travel to China next month to help investigate the animal origins of Covid-19.

"I can confirm that this will take place in January," WHO spokesman Hedinn Halldorsson said when asked about reports that the expert team, which includes epidemiologists and animal health specialists, would finally go to China next month.

Netherlands hits new daily infection record

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health showed.

The steep increase came just a day after a tough, 5-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died during the pandemic.

WHO warns of early 2021 resurgence in Europe

The World Health Organization in Europe has warned of a "further resurgence" of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during this year's Christmas gatherings.

"There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it," the organisation said in a statement, adding that while it may feel awkward to wear masks around family members, "doing so contributes significantly to ensuring that everyone remains safe and healthy."

Denmark expands virus restrictions nationwide

Restrictions that applied to 69 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities are becoming nationwide with restaurants, theatres, museums, cinemas and various other venues closing.

Shops will remain open, but people are urged to work from home, and children from 5th grade upward will be sent home from school and switch to remote learning.

The nationwide restrictions are to continue until January 3.

The government said the move was decided “on the basis of the high level of infection in Denmark,” which has had 116,087 cases (up 2,992 on Wednesday) and 961 deaths, up by 11.

Czech Republic launches nationwide testing program

The Czech Republic is launching a programme of nationwide testing for the virus.

The free voluntary testing started at hundreds of sites across the country and will continue until January 15. The results of the rapid antigen tests will be known in up to 20 minutes.

Those who test positive will be retested with the more precise PCR tests.

The country has recently offered the rapid tests to teachers and used them to test residents and staff at all nursing homes.

Tokyo reports 678 new cases,

Tokyo has reported 678 new cases of the virus, a high for the Japanese capital, as Japan now struggles with another surge in the virus.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that the new cases bring the prefectural total to 48,668.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, apparently reluctant to further damage businesses already hit by the pandemic, has been slow to take steps. Last Friday, after repeated calls from experts, Suga finally announced plans to suspend the government’s travel promotion campaign nationwide from December 28 to January 11 following a series of media surveys showing a sharp decline in his approval ratings.

Indonesia pledges free Covid-19 vaccines, with president first in line

Indonesia will provide free coronavirus vaccines to its citizens when the world’s fourth most populous nation starts its inoculation programme, President Joko Widodo said, adding he would get the first shot to reassure people on safety.

The sprawling, developing country received its first shipment of vaccines, 1.2 million doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech in early December, but is awaiting emergency use authorisation from its food and drug agency.

Another 1.8 million doses are expected to be delivered in January, with the government previously saying that healthcare workers in Java and Bali would be prioritised.

Russia reports 26,509 new virus infections

Russia confirmed 26,509 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,028 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,734,454.

Authorities said 596 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 48,564.

Germany reports highest daily deaths

Germany has entered a strict lockdown to get soaring cases under control as the number of registered virus deaths jumped by 952, the highest daily increase yet.

Fears that the pandemic is spiralling out of control in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, prompted Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state governors to announce on Sunday a tough lockdown until January 10 at the earliest.

Shops and schools will stay shut from Wednesday in a pre-Christmas tightening of restrictions following a partial lockdown in November, which closed bars and restaurants but failed to contain a second wave of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases put the number of confirmed cases at 1,379,238, an increase of 27,728. The total death toll in Germany is at 23,427.

Taiwan extends ban on Indonesian workers

Taiwan's government has extended a ban on Indonesian workers coming to the island for an indefinite period, citing a surge in the number of infected people arriving and lack of cooperation from Indonesia's government in verifying documents.

Taiwan is home to more than 250,000 migrant workers from Indonesia, which has the highest tally of virus infections and deaths in southeast Asia. They mostly work as domestic helpers.

Taiwan last month announced a two-week suspension for the entry of Indonesian workers, which the government will now extend, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

Since the start of October, Taiwan recorded 132 positive cases in arriving Indonesian workers, of whom 76 carried negative test results with them when they landed, the centre added.