Thursday,December 17, 2020

Italy reports nearly 700 more deaths

Italy has reported 683 more coronavirus-related deaths – largely stable from the day before – as the country continues to register one of Europe's highest death tolls.

The country also recorded 18,236 new infections, up from 17,572 on Wednesday, with a higher number of swab tests performed.

Confirming trends observed over the past few weeks, the new figures show that the contagion curve is flattening though at a very slow pace.

The number of daily deaths also continues to be worryingly high, experts noted, showing that the virus remains deadly.

UK reports 532 new deaths

The United Kingdom has reported 532 new deaths from Covid-19, down from 612 a day earlier, official data showed.

The daily number of new cases jumped to 35,383, up from 25,161 on Wednesday, but today's figure included around 11,000 previously unreported cases from Wales.

The delay in reporting the Welsh cases was attributed to system maintenance in a computerised data management system being used there.

France reports 18,254 new infections

France has recorded 18,254 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, extending an upward trend seen over the past several days, public health director Jerome Salomon said.

Turkey registers at least 27,000 new cases

Turkey has reported 27,515 more infections, including 4,209 symptomatic patients

The total number of cases reached 1.95 million with the latest additions, data from the Health Ministry.

As many as 30,494 cases recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 1.72 million, while the death toll climbed to 17,364 with 243 fatalities.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,803.

EU agency fast tracks Moderna vaccine decision

The EU's medicines watchdog said that it had brought forward the date for a decision on authorising Moderna's coronavirus vaccine by nearly a week to January 6.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency has been under growing pressure to speed up, and earlier this week accelerated the timeframe for Pfizer/BioNTech's jab.

The EMA had originally been due to decide on US-based Moderna's vaccine on January 12, but said the company had submitted extra data on Thursday "ahead of schedule".

"Taking due account of the progress made, the Committee has scheduled an extraordinary meeting on 6 January 2021 to conclude its assessment, if possible," the EMA said, referring to the medicines committee that decides on such issues.

Spanish PM tests negative after seeing Macron

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will stay in quarantine despite testing negative for Covid-19 after he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has the virus, Sanchez's office said.

Sanchez will remain isolated and under medical surveillance until December 24 and will be tested again at that point, a statement said.

He was the only member of a Spanish delegation to come into close contact with Macron during a visit to Paris on Monday, it added.

Macron tested positive for Covid-19, and will be self-isolating for the next week.

Early data show two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response

Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said, citing data from early trials.

The developers of the vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, have already published later stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime. However, more work needs to be done to affirm that result.

The latest details from the Phase I and 2 clinical trials made no reference to the half-dose/full-dose regime, which Oxford has said had been "unplanned" but approved by regulators.

Once seen as the front runner in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, the British team has been overtaken by US drugmaker Pfizer, whose shots have been rolled out in Britain and the United States this month.

Covid-19 kills daily record 3,580 in US

US coronavirus deaths soared to a daily record of 3,580 and hospitalisations rose for the 19th straight day, ramping up the stakes as regulators on Thursday considered whether to approve a second Covid-19 vaccine.

Another 232,255 cases were reported, the second-highest daily caseload on record, as California became the first state to report more than 50,000 cases in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States leads the world with a cumulative 307,767 deaths and nearly 17 million cases as many Americans and the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump have resisted the stay-at-home orders and mask-wearing that have proven effective at controlling the spread.

EU's von der Leyen will not self-isolate after meeting with Macron

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will not self-isolate after she met the French President Emmanuel Macron who was announced to be positive for the new coronavirus.

Von der Leyen "has no plan on self-isolating," a Commission spokesman said.

She met Macron earlier in the week, but French authorities said the meeting did not constitute a close contact that required self-isolation, the spokesman added.

Portugal PM Costa self-isolating after Macron contact

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa went into self-isolation, a day after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said.

It said Costa has shown no symptoms and underwent a test for the virus. He will remain in quarantine until health authorities can determine "his level of risk".

The prime minister, who attended a lunch with Macron in Paris on Wednesday, has cancelled all immediate events on his calendar.

Dutch may not be ready for vaccinations in December

The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with Covid-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said.

EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that European Union countries would begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus just after Christmas, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine.

Pence, Biden to get vaccine in bid to build public support

Vice President Mike Pence will publicly receive the coronavirus vaccine on Friday as the Trump administration scrambles to build public support for an inoculation that promises to stanch the deadly pandemic.

Pence will be the most high-profile recipient to date of a vaccine that was rolled out in the United States this week with high hopes of curbing a virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.

President-elect Joe Biden will publicly get the vaccine next week, according to transition officials. At age 78, he is in the high-risk group for the disease.

French President Macron tests positive for Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” it added.

EU Council President and Spanish PM in isolation after meeting Macron

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been in quarantine after meeting with Macron.

Sanchez will be tested "without delay" for the virus, and will "respect the quarantine until December 24," which will be 10 days since he met with Macron in Paris, his office said in a statement.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel also entered self-isolation, his spokesman said after meeting Macron at the same meeting.

Restaurants, malls will remain closed in Bulgaria until end-January

Bulgaria will keep secondary schools, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and gyms closed until the end of January to contain coronavirus infections that have strained the poorly funded healthcare system.

The restrictions, which were due to end on December 21, have helped decrease a surge in new infections, but the country of 7 million people still has one of the highest per capita Covid-19 death rates in the EU.

Kindergartens and primary schools will reopen after the New Year holidays, the government said in a statement.

Irish health service head warns of post-Christmas surge

The head of Ireland's health service has said he concerns that the country could see an "explosive concoction" that would lead to a surge in the cases after Christmas.

"The concern is that we get this kind of explosive concoction when we have a major impact post-Christmas," Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid told RTE radio, citing an increase in positive tests and a 30 percent surge in test requests over the past week and expected socialising over Christmas.

Ireland currently has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe and earlier this month reopened its retail and hospitality sectors, with the exception of bars and clubs.

Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy vaccine

Israel will begin rolling out a major coronavirus vaccination campaign next week after the prime minister reached out personally to the head of a major drug company. Millions of Palestinians living under Israeli control will have to wait much longer.

Israel reached an agreement with the Pfizer pharmaceutical company to supply 8 million doses of its newly approved vaccine, enough to cover nearly half of Israel's population of 9 million since each person requires two doses.

Israel has mobile vaccination units with refrigerators that can keep the Pfizer shots at the required minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit). It plans to begin vaccinations as soon as next week, with a capacity of more than 60,000 shots a day. Israel reached a separate agreement with Moderna earlier this month to purchase 6 million doses of its vaccine, enough for another 3 million Israelis.

Israel's vaccination campaign will include Jewish settlers living deep inside the West Bank, who are Israeli citizens, but not the territory's 2.5 million Palestinians.

Denmark shuts malls and shops over Christmas

Denmark's Prime Minister has said the country will shut malls and shops over the holidays as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

"Denmark will be truly shut from Friday December 25 to January 3," Mette Frederiksen said, adding that food shops and pharmacies would be exempt.

Shopping centres will be closed as soon as Thursday, while a further tranche of activities will be shut down on December 21 before non-essential shops close from Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, health authorities registered almost 3,700 new cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours in the kingdom of 5.8 million people.

Russia reports 28,214 new cases

Russia has reported 28,214 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,711 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,762,668.

Authorities said 587 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 49,151.

South Korea coronavirus cases hit record high

South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its virus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of control in the greater capital area.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the death toll was now at 634 after 22 patients died in the past 24 hours, the deadliest day since the emergence of the pandemic. Among 12,209 active patients, 242 are in serious or critical condition.

Nearly 800 of the 1,014 new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health officials have raised alarm about a looming shortage in hospital capacities.

Australian state violated human rights during lockdown

Victoria's state Ombudsman says in a report that the state's decision to lockdown more than 3,000 people in public housing towers to contain a second Covid-19 outbreak was not based on direct health advice and violated human rights