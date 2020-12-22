“There is potential for the UK fishing industry to get back on its feet again.” Graham Doswell’s upbeat words belie his forlorn tone.

He exhales deeply, pauses, then continues in a more coordinated manner of wariness: “If we are not betrayed. UK fishermen have been kicked in the teeth so many times by our own government. We don’t have faith in them; we’re just… hoping, really”.

He is one of Britain’s 12,000 fishermen biting their nails awaiting the outcome of Brexit negotiations. Their industry has been the sticking point in intense prolonged talks. The majority of UK fishermen voted to leave the EU. They feel their government decimated their once thriving industry by entering into the EU in the first place.

As a result Britain’s fishermen became subject to controversial regulation: the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP). This was introduced to improve sustainability as many fish stocks were rapidly decreasing. It imposes quotas on how much fish of particular breeds can be caught in certain fisheries. It also provides access for all EU member states to each other’s waters.

The UK officially left the EU on January 31 but is still subject to all trade rules and regulations until December 31.

Being one of the few island states in the bloc it has the most bountiful fisheries of all member states. As a result of the other 27 having access to its waters, UK fishermen have relatively little fish to catch. For example, the UK’s cod quota in the English Channel is a meagre 9 per cent whilst France has 84.

As a result the UK fishing industry has radically decreased over the years with fishermen running small inshore vessels, like Doswell’s in Eastbourne, being worst hit.

Fishermen want a Brexit deal that will once again give them the lion’s share of their own fish. With the EU so dependent on UK waters this is proving difficult to agree. On the other hand, if Britain walks away without a deal the EU will impose export tariffs. As Britain exports 70 percent of its fish, a good outcome for beleaguered fishermen -who initially invested so much hope in Brexit- is looking increasingly unlikely.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already offered a compromise of reducing EU access to UK waters by 35 percent, instead of the 60 percent in earlier talks. But the EU rejected the offer. This has raised eyebrows amongst British fishermen. There is fear Westminster will give in to Brussels’ demand of a 25 percent reduction only.

Time To Walk Away

Peter Bruce speaks like the dramatic waves he sails through. He's been catching fish in Peterhead (where most UK fish is landed) since 1977.

When he speaks of the good old days of fishing prior to the CFP his voice rises with rhythmic nostalgia. It's as if he's about to jump out of his seat, unable to contain his excitement. When he describes the state of his industry today, he comes crashing to lower, blunter tones.

"We used to have 120 boats in Peterhead in the mid 80s! Now we're down to under 30. There are ports that had hundreds and hundreds of fishing boats! Now they don't have any".

He says Britain should now walk away without a deal. “60 percent reduction is acceptable. Anything less than 35 percent is going to leave us worse off than we are at the moment”.

Last Man In The Game