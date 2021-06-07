I was first introduced to the unjust suffering of the Palestinian people as a child in the 1980s by my Christian minister, who boldly dedicated her life to helping Palestinians in the Middle East and at the United Nations. Her mission was to make Westerners aware of their plight and rectify the erasure of Palestinian Christians.

At seven years old, I understood that to follow in the example of Jesus was to help the most oppressed – from South Africa to Palestine. Cradling the Palestinian handicrafts my minister brought back from Palestine in my small hands, my young heart ached to relieve their suffering, but I couldn’t grasp how a people could be refugees on their own land – and, frankly, I still can’t.

Though I was well-educated on Palestine in childhood and later at the Ivy League, I felt compelled in the spring of 2019 to travel to Palestine to see the reality for myself while researching Sufism. Nothing could have adequately prepared me for what I encountered on the ground: Israeli apartheid.

Apartheid roads, apartheid checkpoints, apartheid ID cards, apartheid walls, apartheid buses, apartheid courts – and in these pandemic days, apartheid vaccines. All of these, of course, are against international law. I contacted my family and friends with grave concern: “What have I gotten myself into – this place is a horror show.”

When I met with leading Palestinian psychologists to discuss mass trauma under apartheid and occupation, they said that Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) treatments are not useful in Palestine, since the trauma is not “post” but relentless and ongoing.

In Ramallah, my despair in witnessing the humiliating and sadistic cruelties of apartheid was transformed into a flicker of hope by an enormous six-metre bronze statue of President Nelson Mandela with his fist raised in the air – a recent solidarity gift from the South African people to the Palestinian people, which was held hostage by Israeli border guards for thirty days.

As far back as 1961 under apartheid, South Africa, the South African PM Hendrik Verwoerd, a proud architect of apartheid, declared: “Israel, like South Africa, is an apartheid state.” Israel supported the apartheid government of South Africa. As Mandela noted: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

This solidarity continues today – his grandson Mandla Mandela marched last month at a pro-Palestine protest in Cape Town. Elsewhere in Palestine, I came upon a Black Panthers memorial and a museum exhibit dedicated to George Jackson – the struggle for Palestinian freedom has long been international and focused on racial justice.

Illegal military occupation is serious business, and I feared for my own life on more than one occasion. At an Israeli checkpoint in Hebron near the Ibrahimi Mosque, where Israeli terrorist Baruch Goldstein, an American immigrant to Israel, murdered 29 Palestinians in 1994, an Israeli soldier charged at me and placed his machine gun just inches from my body, shouting: “ARE YOU JEW? ARE YOU THE JEW?”

When I wouldn’t answer, he interrogated my colleagues to find out if I was Jewish or not – I guess for the crime of walking with a Palestinian activist. In the words of my Jewish trauma therapist: “It’s so painful that we are doing to others what was done to us.”

Jewish settlers in Hebron cursed at us, made rude gestures, and threatened to hit us with their cars, as we walked along streets covered with cage-like canopies erected by Palestinians to prevent settlers from throwing bottles of urine, feces, and garbage on them from the stolen balconies above. I spoke with a young Palestinian woman who had had her teeth knocked out by settlers while defending her home from them, and a man in his 70s who Israeli soldiers made strip to his underwear at a checkpoint. Israeli soldiers even tried to rough up our own guide, human rights activist Issa Amro, for showing us the town.

Waiting for hours at Israeli military checkpoints, as I learned firsthand, is intended to break the human spirit and induce fear. Even blind Palestinians are made to walk through the crowded checkpoints instead of staying on the bus. When Israeli soldiers stormed our bus – filled with all Palestinian women – to threaten our driver with their guns, we panicked they would shoot him dead.