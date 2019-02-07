Dogs play cameo roles in some of the West's most iconic paintings, yet man's best friend has arguably gotten short shrift in the global museum hierarchy.

But a museum addition in Manhattan restores the animals to what canine aficionados will no doubt view as their rightful place at the centre of the picture.

The American Kennel Club's Museum of the Dog, which opens Friday in midtown Manhattan, contains a smorgasbord of works of varying aesthetic ambition, along with interactive displays.

The museum's opening has been timed to coincide with the start of Westminster Week, an annual mid-winter canine fest that attracts dogs and dog-lovers from around the world and culminates with the Westminster Dog Show on Tuesday night and the selection of "Best in Show" at Madison Square Garden.

The collection comprises more than 2,000 paintings, photos, sculptures and artefacts.

It includes a healthy supply of works that document what the ancestors of today's pets looked like in the 19th century and earlier. These include the skeleton of "Belgrade Joe," a Fox Terrier that died in 1888 and is seen as a seminal figure in that breed's evolution.

Some works are photograph-like depictions of breeds that will appeal to dog-showing professionals.

"They look at the painting as they would a show dog and they critique it that way — by the anatomy, the way it's built and so forth. There's nothing about how it was rendered or anything like that," said Alan Fausel, the museum's executive director, who specialised in canine art with private auction houses before being hired to lead the museum in 2018.

"The average person will be interested in things that have some action, some activity, some narrative content," added Fausel, who wants the museum to satisfy both the show dog industry professional and the everyday visitor.

Paintings of dogs evolved from pre-Victorian depictions that emphasized carnal aggression, to 19th-century portraiture to 20th-century works that anthropomorphise the creatures once photography largely obviated more naturalistic works, according to Fausel.