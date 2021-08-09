Monday, August 9

Pentagon to seek approval to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

The Pentagon said that it will seek US President Joe Biden's approval by the middle of September to require military members to get vaccinated against Covid.

After setting virus rules for federal workers, Biden last month directed the Pentagon to look into "how and when" it will require members of the military to take the vaccine.

The Defense Department is targeting mid-September for a vaccination deadline based on expectations for the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine. Currently it falls under an emergency use authorisation.

France reports more than 100 new coronavirus patients in ICU wards

France saw the number of patients in intensive care wards with Covid-19 increase by 111, the first time since early April that the tally was over 100, health ministry data showed.

The total number in emergency care beds rose to 1,667, following a steady increase from a 2021 low of 859 on July 21. At the end of April, at the peak of the third wave, more than 6,000 virus patients were in ICU.

France also reported 68 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, taking the total to 112,270.

Turkey reports 23,731 new cases, over 77.6 million vaccinations

Turkey has administered over 77.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

According to the Health Ministry, over 42.14 million people have gotten their first doses, while some 29.63 million are fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed 23,731 new infections and 117 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 7,365 more patients have recovered.

Italy's coronavirus deaths double to 22

Italy has reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths, double the day's before figure, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,200 from 5,735.

Italy has registered 128,242 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.40 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,786, up from 2,631 a day earlier.

Swiss approve second Covid jab for young people

Switzerland approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for youngsters aged between 12 and 17 years old, weeks after EU regulators authorised the drug for the same age group.

The Swissmedic regulatory authority, which has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for over-12s, said results from an ongoing study showed Moderna had 93 percent efficacy in the young age group.

"The vaccine produced a similar immune response... in this study compared to young adults aged 18 to 25 years," the regulator said.

Britain's cases up by 5% over past week

Britain has reported 25,161 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed, meaning the rise in cases between August 3 and August 9 stood at 5.2 percent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 37 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, taking the seven-day increase to 14.8 percent.

A total of 47.06 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by August 8 and 39.55 million people had received a second dose.

Indonesia extends virus curbs as infections spread in regions

Indonesia extended its virus curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until August 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere.

In one of Asia's worst epidemics, authorities restricted mobility to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus on Java and Bali in early July, and since extended them to other areas with high infection rates.

BioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now

The first generation vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer works against coronavirus variants such as the Delta strain and does not need to be modified for the moment, the chief executive of German company BioNTech said Monday.

"It is quite possible that in the next six to 12 months, further variants will emerge and that would require adaptation of the vaccine but it is at the moment not yet the case," Ugur Sahin told journalists.

A decision to make a switch should be made only if it is clear that the vaccine failed to work or is only offering sub-par protection against the virus.

The fast-changing situation meant that getting the timing for the change right was also crucial.

"Making a decision at the moment might turn out to be wrong in three or six months if another variant is dominating. Therefore the timing of the decision must be appropriate," he said.

"At the moment we have a good understanding that the booster vaccine with the parental strain is completely sufficient," stressed Sahin.

BioNTech's partner Pfizer has also repeatedly amplified the case for booster shots amid the latest wave of infections.

Brunei sees record virus cases after first local infections in 15 months

Brunei reported 42 new coronavirus cases, a record daily tally, following the detection over the weekend of the Southeast Asian country's first locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in 15 months.

Brunei has implemented strict quarantine rules for inbound travellers and reported 406 infections since the onset of the pandemic. One cluster in the current outbreak was linked to a hotel quarantine centre, health minister Mohd Isham Jaafar said.

The outbreak was causing quarantine centres to quickly fill up, and authorities were also investigating the possibility illegal border crossings between Brunei and Malaysia were the source of the latest infections, he said.

Iran says one person dying of Covid-19 every two minutes

One person is now dying from the virus every two minutes in Iran, state TV said, as the Middle East’s worst-hit nation reported a new record daily toll of 588 fatalities.

With authorities complaining of poor social distancing, state media say hospitals in several cities have run out of beds for new patients. Some social media users have criticised the clerical establishment over slow vaccinations, with only about 4 percent of the 83 million population fully inoculated.

Total deaths have reached 94,603, the ministry said, while cases rose by 40,808 in the past 24 hours to 4,199,537 in a fifth wave blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Egypt receives first batch of J&J vaccines

Egypt received its first shipment of one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, obtaining 261,600 doses in cooperation with the African Union, the health ministry said.

The J&J vaccines will be distributed to 126 vaccination centres specifically for those who want to travel abroad, Khaled Megahed, assistant health minister for media and ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Egypt recently began locally producing Sinovac's vaccines, through a deal between the Chinese company and Egypt's Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

Russia reports 22,160 new virus cases, 769 deaths

Russia reported 22,160 new virus cases, including 2,150 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,469,910.

The government coronavirus task force said 769 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 165,650.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded about 315,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to June 2021.

Australia expands virus lockdown over concern virus has spread from Sydney

Australia expanded a virus lockdown to a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay, as fears grew that the virus has spread from Sydney to the northern tip of the country's most populous state.

Tamworth, a farming town 414 km (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770 km north of Sydney, will both enter a seven-day lockdown, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage

Under pressure from businesses and public sectors facing a worker shortage that policymakers fear will fuel inflation, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to unveil plans this week to reopen the country's borders.

Ardern garnered global praise for containing local transmission of the virus via an elimination strategy, imposing tough lockdowns and slamming New Zealand's international border shut in March 2020.

Mexico asks US for 3.5 million vaccines

Mexico will ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

The president said he planned to discuss a transfer of vaccine with US Vice President Kamala Harris during a call scheduled for later Monday.

López Obrador said the US government had initially offered the Moderna vaccine, but Mexican health authorities could not get the necessary approvals in time so now they are considering Pfizer or another approved vaccine.

Cyprus investigates doctors issuing Covid certificates

Cyprus authorities are investigating at least five instances where doctors allegedly issued false “SafePass” certificates that show the holder to have been vaccinated against Covid-19, recovered from having contracted the virus or to have recently tested negative.

Cypriot Attorney General George Savvides said an arrest warrant was issued for one physician suspected of issuing a false certificate.

France requires QR code for restaurants, cafes