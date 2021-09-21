Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Russia reports 812 new virus deaths

Russia has recorded 812 additional Covid-19 fatalities and 19,179 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total case toll to 7,313,851 and death toll to 199,808.

Calls grow for mandatory vaccine in Singapore

Some health experts in Singapore are calling for mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus with a growing toll of severe Covid among unvaccinated people as infections surge and with vaccine take-up plateauing at 82 percent of the population.

The government has linked reopening to vaccination targets but it paused the easing of restrictions this month to watch for signs that severe infections could overwhelm the health system.

"I would love to see vaccine mandates in over 60s, they are the group most likely to die," said Dale Fisher, an infectious disease expert at the National University Hospital in Singapore.

"It's the same reason that age group was selected early for vaccines, the same reason that age group has been selected for booster jabs."

Singapore has been a model for coronavirus mitigation since the pandemic began with mandatory masks, effective contact tracing and a closed border.

In all, 62 of its 5.7 million people have died and new daily infections were for months no more than a handful.

New Zealand increases fines for rule breakers

New Zealand announces higher fines of up to NZ$12,000 ($8,400) for individuals breaching coronavirus restrictions amid concerns that the current outbreak may spread beyond Auckland to other regions due to people breaking rules.

"Our success has been really based on the fact that people by and large have been compliant," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

"However, there has been the odd person that has broken the rules and put others at risk," she said.

A person who intentionally fails to comply with an order, such as travelling without permission, will have committed a criminal offence and is now liable on conviction for a fine of up to NZ$12,000, up from NZ$4,000, or six months imprisonment.

Fines for companies can go up to NZ$15,000.

Chinese city orders spas, mahjong salons to shut

Spas, cinemas and mahjong salons in the Chinese city of Harbin were ordered to close to prevent spreading in poorly ventilated spaces, state television reported.

The temporary shutdowns were part of a range of restrictions imposed on the northeastern city after one case of community transmission, the report said, citing the Harbin government.

Religious activities were also suspended, tourist attractions were ordered to operate at half capacity, and visits were banned at retirement homes.

The restrictions come as China celebrates the mid-moon festival on Tuesday, and ahead of the National Day golden week holiday starting on October 1, a time of increased travel and social interaction.

China on Tuesday reported 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 20, down from 49 a day earlier, with the latest cluster of infection in the southeastern province of Fujian, according to National Health Commission data.

March protests Australia state's vaccine mandate

Hundreds of demonstrators have marched in the streets of Australia’s second-largest city to protest against mandatory coronavirus vaccine rules in the construction industry.,

The protest Tuesday in Melbourne was aimed at a Victoria state government mandate requiring all construction workers to get vaccinated.

The march came a day after riot police were called in to disperse about 500 protesters who smashed the door at the offices of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, which represents construction workers.

On Monday nig ht, the state government announced that the construction industry would be shut down from Tuesday for two weeks in metropolitan Melbourne and some regional areas.

Officials say all worksites will need to demonstrate compliance with health directions prior to reopening, including that staff have had at least one dose of a vaccine before they return to work October 5.

India's total case toll reach 33.50M

India has reported 26,115 new Covid-19 cases and 252 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the total case toll reaching to 33.50 million and death toll to 445,385, according to official data.

Germany records 4,664 new cases

Germany has reported 4,664 new Covid-19 cases and 81 new deaths, taking the total caseload to 4,150,516 and total death toll to 93,052.

Hanoi is easing some pandemic restrictions

Vietnamese authorities are relaxing some pandemic restrictions in Hanoi starting from Tuesday after two months of lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.

An order signed by the mayor Monday evening will allow the opening of government offices, markets, essential services such as banking, logistics and take-away restaurants.

But schools will remain closed, public events and gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned and public transport including train and air travel stay suspended. Hanoi will also maintain 22 checkpoints on the outer ring roads to control travel into the city.

A dozen of high risk neighbourhoods in Hanoi where recent virus cases were found will continue to be in lockdown.