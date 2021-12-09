When Covid-19 hit the world in late 2019, education systems across the world were unprepared, with school shutdowns affecting more than 1.6 billion students.

With the sudden dramatic change, remote learning has become the main solution that was adopted during the pandemic. However, it raised the question of whether the changes could be adopted in the long-term. Virtual tutoring, video conferencing tools, or learning software, have seen a significant surge in users during this period.

The studies based on the data gathered for over 21 months, on the other hand, suggest returning to physical classrooms, regardless of the increasing adaptation to distance learning.

Here’s why:

The need to recover from learning loss during the pandemic

Emerging data suggest that learning losses during the pandemic have been large and inequitable, particularly for marginalised children and now in-class learning is vital in order to be able to recover from it.

“In low- and middle-income countries, the share of children living in learning poverty—already over 50 percent before the pandemic—will rise sharply, potentially up to 70 percent, given the long school closures and the varying quality and effectiveness of remote learning,” a joint report by UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank said this week.

Even though the future of learning could be supplemented with online learning tools, the global adaptation to online learning has been unequal for now. Developing or underdeveloped countries, in particular, couldn’t provide teachers with the transition tools they needed to keep their teaching as effective as in-class learning.

Even in the cases of teachers who were fully adapted to the online learning systems, children from disadvantaged households didn’t always have the chance to continue their education due to a lack of parental support, or technical issues such as electricity or access to electronic devices.

Meanwhile, the disruption to in-person classes affected girls’ education significantly due to social norms and other struggles the disadvantaged students face.

“An estimated 10 million more girls are at risk of early marriage in the next decade and at increased risk of dropping out of school,” due to school closures, the report said.

The essential services that schools provide

School education is not just about classes, it also offers other services such as feeding pupils.