POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Having pets not kids takes away our humanity: Pope Francis
During his first general audience of the New Year, the pontiff encouraged couples to embark on the challenges of parenthood.
Having pets not kids takes away our humanity: Pope Francis
Pope Francis has in the past denounced the falling birth rates in developed countries. / Reuters
January 7, 2022

Pope Francis has suggested that people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness" as he spoke on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican.

The head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics lamented on Wednesday that pets "sometimes take the place of children" in society.

The practice, said the Pope, "is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity".

Thus, "civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood and it is the country that suffers", the pontiff said at the Paul VI Hall.

Italy's International Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) said it was "strange to think that the pope considers the love in our lives limited quantitatively" while citing the sacrifices of volunteers who save the lives of animals.

"It is evident that for Francis, animal life is less important than human life. But those who feel that life is sacred love life beyond species," said OIPA President Massimo Comparotto in a statement.

READ MORE:How the receding global population could affect the world

Recommended

'Demographic winter'

In 2014, Francis told Il Messaggero daily that having pets instead of children was "another phenomenon of cultural degradation" and that emotional relationships with pets was "easier" than the "complex" relationship between parents and children.

On Wednesday, while inviting couples who are unable to have children for biological reasons to consider adoption, he urged potential parents "not to be afraid" in embarking on parenthood.

"Having a child is always a risk, but there is more risk in not having a child, in denying paternity," he said.

The Argentine pontiff has in the past denounced the "demographic winter", or falling birth rates in developed countries.

Earlier this year, he criticised modern society, in which career and money-making trumps building a family for many, calling such mentality "gangrene for society".

READ MORE:UK seeks ways to address the falling demographic crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat