British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith.

Johnson said on Monday he was taking Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani's allegations of Islamophobia "extremely seriously."

His office said that the prime minister asked government officials “to establish the facts about what happened.”

Ghani told the Sunday Times that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable.”

She said “there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations.’”

Chief Whip Mark Spencer identified himself as the person who spoke to Ghani in 2020, but called her allegation “completely false.”

First female Muslim lawmaker