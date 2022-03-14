A street vendor hawking simit, the traditional Turkish sesame pastry, found six half- and twelve quarter-coins made of gold. Haci Mehmet Aksu, 45, was in Kahramanmaras’ Turkoglu municipality, in the Cumhuriyet district, when a bag piqued his interest.

Aksu, who opened up the bag to inspect the contents, realised there were 6 half-coins and 12 quarter-coins of gold within. He handed over his simit cart to a colleague, and rushed off to the district’s police department.

Aksu entrusted the gold with the police and then went over to the Turkoglu municipality and the religious affairs directorate and had his find announced from loudspeakers.

After conducting research, the police determined that the gold belonged to Duran Arslan, 68, and invited him to the station to hand over his coins.