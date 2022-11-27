Protests against China's strict “zero-Covid” policies have spread to more cities, including in the financial hub Shanghai nearly three years into the pandemic, with a fresh wave of anger sparked by a deadly fire in the country's far west.

In Shanghai, China's most populous city, residents gathered on Saturday night at the city's Wulumuqi Road for a candlelight vigil that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

Wulumuqi Road in Shanghai is named after Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and the location of a residential building where a fire broke out and killed 10 people on Thursday.

The public believes the deaths were caused by excessive lockdown measures that delayed rescue and protests have been ongoing since Friday.

Early Sunday morning, protesters held up blank sheets of paper as a symbol against censorship while a large group of police looked on. Later on, protesters shouted, “lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China!”, according to a video circulated on social media.

At another point a large group began shouting, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping", according to witnesses and videos, in a rare public protest unprecedented in mainland China since Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

Demonstrators cleared with force, pepper spray

A protest resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon after police cleared away hundreds of demonstrators in the early morning with force and pepper spray.

Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who had gathered in the street and shouted, “We don't want PCR tests, we want freedom!” according to and witness who did not want to be named for fear of retribution.

In the northwestern city of Lanzhou, residents on Saturday night upturned temporary Covid staff tents, smashed Covid testing booths and took to the streets in protest, posts widely shared on China's WeChat, Kuaishou and Weibo social media platform showed.

READ MORE: Several dead, injured in apartment fire in northwest China