Around 1,000 Palestinians are under imminent threat of eviction in an area known as Masafer Yatta in the southern occupied West Bank, according to human rights groups.

The area, also known as the South Hebron Hills, falls in “area C” of the West Bank, under Israel’s administrative and military jurisdiction. It was occupied by Israel along with East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

In the early 1980s, Israel designated the area as Firing Zone 918, paving the way for a prolonged legal battle that ended last May when the Israeli High Court announced its final ruling authorising the eviction of Palestinians by the military.

Earlier this week, locals and human rights groups reported that the Israeli authorities notified Palestinians that around 1,000 people, including many children, would receive eviction notices. The Israeli army proceeded to seize tents used as classrooms on Wednesday.

Two decades in limbo

In 1999, the military forcibly removed hundreds of Palestinians from their homes, but a court permit saw the inhabitants return to their lands until a final decision following initial petitions.

For two decades, the dispute dragged on without a final ruling while the Palestinian inhabitants of Masafer Yatta were denied building permits by the Israeli Civil Administration, in charge of Area C - which constitutes around 60 percent of the occupied West Bank.

The threat of demolitions, evictions, and displacement has been looming over eight villages that more than 1,200 Palestinians, including 500 children, call home.

Israel’s District Coordination and Liaison Office (DCO) told human rights group B’Tselem that residents have been offered relocation to an alternative location, but added that offer was “meaningless” as it left no choice to the residents.