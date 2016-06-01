"The world is bigger than five," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Uganda's capital Kampala, which he visit as part of an ongoing tour of East African.

Erdogan gave a speech in Kampala's Makarere University where he received an honourary doctorate.

Criticising the veto power of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Erdogan said, "The world cannot be given up to five permanent members' initiative."

The speech kicked off his four-day official tour of East Africa, in which he will also visit Kenya.

In his speech he said there are no Muslim or African countries among the five permanent members of the UNSC.

"What kind of justice is this? What kind of law is this?" he asked.

The UNSC which is tasked with maintaining global peace and security, has 15 members.

These include the five permanent members which have the power to veto any resolution, These are China, France, Britain, the US and Russia.

Emin Pasha

During his speech, Erdogan spoke about Mehmet Emin, an Ottoman Pasha (high ranking official) who served in Uganda in 19th century.

Emin Pasha, who was a doctor, discovered hundreds of animal and plant species, making a large contribution to science during his 10 years in the region.