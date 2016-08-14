The Akinci airbase located in the Turkey's capital city of Ankara would be turned into a public-use space called 'democracy park', said Defence Minister Fikri Işik during an interview with Turkish media.

The minister also said the government is in the process of relocating a number of troops to Istanbul and Ankara by mid-September.

"Our goal is to move troops in Ankara and Istanbul by Septeber 15. Efforts are ongoing and plans have been made. Some troops will be relocated in 10 days, while others might take 20 days or a month."

The Akinci airbase was used as the headquarters by the July 15 coup plotters, who are believed to be followers of Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen.

He said the government intended to establish a democracy park where the airbase is currently located.

"These spaces will be opened to the public," he added.

The move comes after Turkish Orime Minister Binali Yildirim made the announcement last month.

The PM also announced the closure of military barracks in Istanbul and Ankara city centres used by the putschists.

Battalions and tanks