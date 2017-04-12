WORLD
2 MIN READ
Why the HDP doesn't support the proposed amendments in Turkey
The HDP, the People's Democratic Party, argue that the constitutional amendments will result in one-man rule.
Why the HDP doesn't support the proposed amendments in Turkey
trtworldImageNoName / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

The third opposition party at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the People's Democratic Party (HDP), is opposing the constitutional changes along with Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The HDP leadership is staunchly secularist and draws at least some ideological inspiration from Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK as a Marxist-Leninist armed organisation in 1974.

The PKK is considered as a terrorist organisation in the eyes of Turkey, the US and the EU.

HDP argue that the referendum is taking place in an unfair environment for opposition parties.

Recommended

Here are HDP arguments against proposed constitutional changes:

• They argue that the constitutional amendments will result in one-man rule.

• The HDP announced that they are going to campaign for ‘no' in the referendum and, they plan to campaign separately from CHP because, CHP's intention is to maintain the status quo while they demand a "democratic, civilian and pluralist constitution."

• They also claim that making constitutional changes while a number of HDP MPs are detained, means ignoring a part of society.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists