US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on the "yes" win in Sunday's referendum.

The referendum asked voters to choose "yes" or "no" on 18 constitutional amendments, one that will see the country switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system. According to unofficial results, the "Yes" campaign won with 51.41 percent, while the "no" votes stood at 48.59 percent.

The White House in a statement later on Monday said that the two leaders discussed a range of topics in addition to the vote.

"President Donald J Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his recent referendum victory and to discuss the United States's action in response to the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons on April 4th," the White House statement said.