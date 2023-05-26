It could have been a perfect, unsolvable crime. The victims were incapable of intelligible speech, let alone record the abominable deed in any form of writing.

This is at least how it was thought out by the perpetrators who did not see any inconvenience in carrying away human power to where it was mostly needed, as you would some raw material.

Dehumanising a community is the easiest way to cover up ill-treatment, and the denial of its cultural characteristics is one way to do it. But it was reckoning without the sophistication of the West-African societies of the time and their scholarly elite.

The counter-examples are many, but the following two are the most striking.

A hafiz in a tobacco plantation

Ayyuba Suleiman Diallo is a study case of colonialism's blindness to the social structure of the indigenous people.

Only a merchant who sees amorphous material where there is great complexity would abduct a highly educated man like Ayyuba Suleiman only to sell him to a slave plantation in America for field work.

Born into a wealthy clan of the Fula ethnic group, from the Senegambia region, his father was an Islamic scholar of repute who tutored him alongside the notables’ children.

He completely memorised the Quran (thus achieving the status of Hafiz) and, eventually, started assisting his father as he displayed his remarkable skills.

In 1731, Diallo (Job Ben Solomon in European sources) was kidnapped and shipped across the Atlantic to a main port of the slave trade in Annapolis, Maryland.

Raised to pursue a scholarly career, nothing prepared him in his early life in Bondu to bear the hardship and intense labour that would be his living conditions from that point on.

Throughout his enslavement, Diallo sought solace in faith. He never gave up his Islamic rituals and practices, including prayer, and despised being sometimes mocked or mistreated.

He eventually outwitted his enslavers and managed to escape, only to be captured and jailed.

This setback exposed his case to an English lawyer who took interest in this unusual character.

Thomas Bluett made Diallo’s acquaintance during his imprisonment and engaged with him in detailed discussions through a translator.

Diallo’s contemporaries agree that his knowledge and spirituality earned him special treatment and led, ultimately, to his freedom. But the narratives diverge as to the part played by Bluett.

A somewhat fantastic tale credits the English minister for rallying a network of administrators in order to reconnect the notable slave with his family.

“Bluett attempted to get a letter from colonial Maryland to Bondu, a letter Suleiman Diallo wrote in Arabic to his father asking for assistance to return home. After changing hands among British officials several times and still failing to move across the Atlantic, the letter finally found itself in the hand of James Oglethorpe, the British aristocrat who founded the Georgia colony in 1732.”

But there’s a more pecuniary rather than spiritual version. Oglethorpe, who had a stake in the Royal African Company, attempted to capitalise on Diallo’s social status among his people to win privileged access to Senegambia’s resources.

What the indomitable capitalist failed to foresee is that Diallo’s upbringing within a religious elite prepared him for theological debates, but not for negotiating deals.

If he failed miserably as a trade agent, his scholarly aptitude didn’t go unnoticed during the crossing to London and throughout his stay in England.

Those around him were particularly impressed with his clear-mindedness unaffected by years of hardship.

Bluett, a keen observer of Diallo’s behaviour, asserted in 1734 that he wrote from memory three identical copies of the Qur’an “without the assistance of any other copy, and without so much as looking to one of those three when he wrote the others.”