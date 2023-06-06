Woman, engineer, leader: Meet Türkiye’s youngest MP
TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Woman, engineer, leader: Meet Türkiye’s youngest MP25-year-old Zehranur Aydemir brings a youthful exuberance to parliament and pledges to highlight issues that affect the young and women.
The youngest member of the Turkish parliament's 28th term receives her mandate in the capital Ankara. / Photo: AA
June 6, 2023

Zehranur Aydemir’s first brush with student activism was at the TOBB Economy and Technology University in Ankara, where she joined the youth branch of Türkiye’s AK Party.

The experience sparked her interest in politics, paving the way for her to become the youngest member of the current parliament at the age of 25.

Following the May 14 general elections, women's representation in parliament has risen considerably, hitting the highest-ever level with 121 female candidates winning their seats.

Aydemir, among five of the 600 deputies under 30, has already captured attention with her prosperous past and innovative mind.

“I will do my best to expand my dialogue channels with the youth, to evaluate their feedback in the policy-making process, and to be the voice of the youth in our parliament,” she tells TRT World.

Aydemir has been directly involved in politics since she started her university education. She studied Industrial Engineering along with Computer Engineering as a double major.

Before starting her career in politics, she worked as a software engineer in some of Türkiye’s leading software companies. Her ambition in technology and engineering is expected to influence her projects as a parliament member, as she believes that developments in industrial and mechanical fields directly affect the country's welfare.

More diversity needed

According to Türkiye’s Constitutional Law, Turkish citizens aged 30 and above could contest parliamentary elections. The age limit was lowered to 25 in 2006 and finally to 18 in 2017, paving the way for the entry of young leaders into Türkiye’s political scene.

Before Aydemir, AK Party’s Rumeysa Kadak became the youngest parliament member when she was elected in 2018, aged 22. Now 27, she is the second youngest member of parliament after Aydemir.

As Türkiye’s parliament gets more diversified in terms of age, gender, and ethnicity, there is still a need for more.

Recommended

Aydemir believes that youth and female participation in Turkish politics needs to increase.

“I think that young people should be at the forefront and participate in all political mechanisms since they are more courageous, enterprising, and open to innovation by nature,” she adds.

Even though the number of female MPs in the Turkish Parliament is at its highest right now, Zehranur thinks that it is not enough.

“We achieved the highest female representation rate in the parliament since the history of the Republic, but of course, we will try our best to increase it to higher rates,” she says.

“An issue should first be discussed by its interlocutors. As a woman, I think that women's issues should be discussed first and foremost by women.”

Youth as ‘engine power’

As more than five million first-time voters went to the polls in Türkiye’s latest elections last month, it is necessary to say that Turkish youth has a more significant say in the country’s future now, both as voters and the elected ones.

“Young people's dynamic and courageous nature can pave the way for change and innovations. If innovations, changes and reforms occur in our country, I think the engine power is youth,” Aydemir says.

She encourages young citizens to participate more not only in politics but also in many other fields, to develop themselves as well as develop the country.

She calls on Türkiye’s young minds to “discover their own interests and talents and take courses on different disciplines outside their area of expertise.”

“I recommend they spend their university life well, learn new languages and improve the languages they already know, search for internship opportunities and programmes abroad, learn and benefit from these opportunities,” she adds.

RelatedTürkiye elections: How Turkish youth is shaping politics and governance
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay