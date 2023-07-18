Fishermen reunite with pearl mullet as hunting ban ends in Lake Van
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Fishermen reunite with pearl mullet as hunting ban ends in Lake VanAfter a three-month hunting ban to protect the pearl mullet during its breeding season in Türkiye's Lake Van, fishermen are again setting out to the waters as the ban ends.
Fishermen embarked on their boats in the early morning, eager to cast their nets and engage in the age-old tradition of catching pearl mullet until April 15. / Photo: AA
July 18, 2023

The hunting prohibition that lasted for three months during the breeding season of the pearl mullet, a native fish species found in Lake Van, has now come to a close.

With the start of the season on Saturday, hundreds of fishermen set out to the lake with their boats in the early morning hours.

The pearl mullet is a species that lives in the highly carbonated waters of Lake Van, but it cannot reproduce there because of the salinity of the water.

It migrates to freshwaters by swimming inversely to the flow in its spawning period between April 15 and July 15.

Every year between April and July, fishing ban is initiated in the lake to protect the species.

During this three-month spawning period, the pearl mullet undertakes an extraordinary journey upstream through the tributaries of Lake Van to lay its eggs, displaying a remarkable ability as it jumps against the current.

Recommended

The awe-inspiring migration attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the region yearly, eager to witness this natural spectacle.

This reproductive migration exposes the fish to the challenge of seagulls, which prey on the migrating species.

After 90 days of separation, the fishermen who cast their first nets into the lake look forward to a bountiful hunting season, hoping for a plentiful catch.

They can fish for pearl mullet until April 15.

RelatedFlights of fancy: How the chukar partridge is finding a new lease of life
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan