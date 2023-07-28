The legend of Ashura unfolds in the annals of history, a tale shrouded in the mists of time. The lore says a Divine decision was revealed to Prophet Noah that directed him to embark on an extraordinary journey. Noah was ordered to build a massive ark where God’s devout believers could take refuge and survive the impending disaster.

Following the angelic summons, the ethereal Angel Gabriel descended from the heavens to assist the pious Noah. They worked tirelessly together to build the towering ark, an awe-inspiring marvel of craftsmanship that would defy the oceans and heavy storms.

As months pass and the storm calms down, everyone aboard the ark survives. Noah's ark stops at Mount Judi, a sacred spot that is honoured until today. The last day of Noah's journey marks the 10th of Muharram.

After days of braving the storm, the food supplies on the ark had depleted. Now ashore on Mount Judi, the passengers cooked a feast with whatever supplies were left and shared the food with each other.

An integral part of Turkish cuisine

Ashura holds a significant place in modern Turkish culinary culture. Every year, when the month of Ashura begins, the tradition is carried out, particularly in Anatolia.

A dessert named Ashura, which is made with 41 different components, is served to neighbours.

Ashura plays an important role in forging community bonds and human connections. While other materials and procedures can be used to prepare this dish in modern times, there is a strong desire for retaining its original taste.

The central ingredient is wheat, which is then complemented with dried beans, chickpeas, dried apricots, walnuts, almonds, figs, seedless raisins, water, granulated sugar, orange peel and rose water. And for decoration, materials such as cinnamon, pomegranate seeds, walnut kernels, hazelnuts, pistachios, cloves, nutmeg and chopped orange peel are used.

The Ashura recipe and cooking style can vary from place to place. In some regions, products such as chestnuts, broad beans, pine nuts, sesame, peanuts, hazelnuts, milk, rose water, currants, and vanilla are placed next to the main ingredient – wheat.

Method