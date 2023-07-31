Monday, July 31, 2023

1500 GMT - A missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine killed five and wounded dozens, as Russia said it stepped up strikes against Ukrainian military facilities in response to attacks on its territory, including Moscow.

Two missiles landed close to the centre of Kryvyi Rig just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, while 69 people were injured due to a Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in southeastern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

(Several) people may still remain under the rubble - Head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul

One of the strikes hit a large nine-storey residential apartment block, punching a huge hole in the facade that destroyed flats on several floors and sparked a fire.

Firefighters were using a cherry-picker crane to direct jets of water at the fire, while the emergency ministry said part of the building had collapsed while the rubble was being cleared.

The capital and its environs, lying about 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict until several drone attacks this year.

Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office earlier reported that a missile strike had hit a high-rise building and an educational institution.

"In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centers, shelling civilian objects and housing.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the strikes.

1334 GMT - Kremlin says Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia ‘acts of desperation’

The Kremlin has said recent drone attacks on Russia, which it has blamed on Ukraine, are “acts of desperation" due to "failure" in its much-anticipated counteroffensive that began last month.

“Of course, the Kiev regime resorts to such tactics ... terrorist strikes are aimed precisely at civilians, precisely at some social targets. This is disgusting and we will continue to fight against it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Russian forces intercepted three Ukrainian drones over Moscow on Sunday, the latest that Moscow blamed on Kiev. The Defense Ministry called it an “attempted terrorist attack".

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," Zelenskyy had said in a video address after the attack.

1245 GMT - Russian wheat export prices stable after spiking

Export prices for Russian wheat maintained levels last week after spiking a week earlier due to Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, analysts said.

Russia pulled out of the Türkiye- and UN-backed deal that had allowed the safe export via the Black Sea of Ukrainian grain, after complaining for months that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled.

According to the IKAR agriculture consultancy, the price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in the second half of August was $241 per ton last week, down from $242 per ton a week earlier.

Russia-focused agricultural consultancy Sovecon estimates total Russian wheat exports in July at 4.4 million tons, compared to 2.5 million tons in July 2022 and a historic average of 2.8 million tons for the month of July.

