Argentina continues its bid for a member of the clergy in Italy to stand trial concerning alleged crimes dating back to the country’s civic-military rule from 1976-1983.

Franco Reverberi stands accused of being involved in kidnappings, torture and a murder during the dark period of Jorge Rafael Videla’s iron-fisted rule .

At least 10 witnesses allege Reverberi was present during their torture at a clandestine detention centre.

In August, Italy agreed to extradite Reverberi - a joint Argentine and Italian national - to stand trial in connection to the allegations.

Nevertheless, Reverberi's lawyer lodged an appeal against the extradition, effectively stalling the process until a verdict is reached.

His lawyers argued the potential extradition lacks sufficient grounds, underscoring how his poor health, the potential psychological stress involved as factors to prevent his extradition.

The Supreme Court of Cassation, Italy’s highest court of appeal’s decision is expected to take around three months, according to Pagina12.

Following the appeal, Argentina's embassy in Rome issued a communique, insisting the accused has the right to defend himself. But, it said the Latin American nation will continue its bid for Reverberi's extradition, underscoring both nation’s common vision to fight impunity, particularly in relation to crimes against humanity.

Extradition proceedings against Reverberi were originally launched in 2013 and have faced a number of hurdles.

Despite the setbacks, proceedings have gained momentum in recent years, following a push by Argentina’s Human Right’s Secretary, with changes to Italy’s legal system being implemented. This entailed that Italy now not only considers murder but also torture as “imprescriptible” grounds for extradition, according to Argentine news agency Telam.

Earlier this year Argentina requested that the Bologna Appeals Court in Italy extradite Reverberi to Argentina - a move that was finally approved in July and enforced by the Italian Justice Ministry - until it hit a roadblock from the clergy’s legal team.