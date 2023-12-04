When Taha Amin-Ismail Khalifeh dialled into a conference call with his Israeli employer last month, the Palestinian hotel worker expected a briefing on how the Israeli war on Gaza was affecting business. Instead, he and 40 others were laid off.

Khalifeh, who lives in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, had worked as a housekeeper in a hotel in occupied East Jerusalem for more than 20 years.

About 160,000 Palestinians from the West Bank who were working in Israel and in illegal Jewish settlements have lost or are at risk of losing their jobs because of the closure of border crossings from the occupied West Bank into Israel and settlements, and restrictions on their access to Israel's jobs market, according to the UN's International Labor Organisation (ILO).

Israel has also sent back thousands of Palestinians to besieged Gaza.

It had previously issued 18,000 permits allowing Gaza residents to cross into Israel and the occupied West Bank to take jobs in sectors like agriculture or construction that had salaries up to 10 times what a worker could earn in the blockaded enclave.

Many of the Palestinians worked as day labourers in Israel, or in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and have been unable to travel to their jobs due to the closure of border crossings since Hamas's October 7 assault on southern Israel.

Facing unemployment and low wages

Like many of them, Khalifeh had mixed feelings about working for an Israeli business, but it was his best option for a reliable pay check.

Unemployment is running at about 46 percent in Gaza and 13 percent in the occupied West Bank, and wages are much lower.

"There is nothing that would provide us with a living except working in Israel," Khalifeh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. "We have no other choice."

Now jobless for more than a month, he fears he may never be able to return as Israeli businesses urge the government to plug the labor gap left by the Palestinian workers from nations including India and Sri Lanka.

Israeli farms, building sites and hotels are among the sectors struggling with a shortage of workers since the war erupted, and some foreign migrant labourers have left, fearing for their safety.

The Israel Builders Association (ACB) has asked the government to recruit at least 60,000 foreign labourers to fill the gap left by the Palestinians, Shay Pauzner, the ACB's deputy director-general, said in emailed comments.

Sri Lanka, desperate for dollars and remittances, plans to send 10,000 workers for the Israeli construction industry, part of a wider contingent of 20,000 workers also including farm labourers, a government minister told Reuters last month.

Israel's Foreign Ministry, the Population and Immigration Authority and COGAT, the government agency that oversees entry permits, did not respond to requests for comment.

Fragile economy

Efforts to bring in replacements from overseas have raised fears that Palestinian workers' long-term employment prospects could be jeopardised, regardless of what happens in the current conflict.

“This is dangerous issue,” Saeed Omran, head of media at the Palestine General Federation of Trade Unions, said by phone, though he added that it would not take time for tens of thousands of foreigners to be hired.

“How are they going to get them so fast?” he said.

The long-term loss of Israeli jobs would deal another blow to the fragile Palestinian economy, which is dependent on foreign aid and vulnerable to Israeli travel restrictions in the West Bank.

According to the ILO, the Palestinian job losses since the start of the war equate to a daily income loss of $16 million. That raises concerns about how Palestinians will live and work in the months and years to come, especially in Gaza, said Miriam Marmur, the public advocacy director at Gisha, an Israeli nonprofit which campaigns for freedom of movement of Palestinians.