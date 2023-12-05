Entering occupied East Jerusalem following Hamas' attack on Israel, my colleagues and I drove past armed Israeli soldiers grouped by the dozens on our way to the Palestinian neighbourhood of at-Tur on the Mount of Olives.

"Tell everyone we're the good guys!" an Israeli soldier yells at us after stopping our vehicle to check our press credentials.

The irony is not lost on anyone.

About 80 km to the west, Israeli warplanes are dropping bombs on helpless Palestinian civilians in Gaza, killing tens of thousands of people, most of them children and women.

Here, in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israeli troops and settlers have increased their violent atrocities on Palestinians following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Israeli military raids and settler attacks have increased since October 7, as Tel Aviv extends its military control of the entire Palestinian population, creating a palpable atmosphere of fear throughout the occupied territories.

The numbers are staggering and tell the story by themselves.

Over 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7. This is more than the number of Palestinian killed in all of 2022, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry states that the death toll in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year has risen to over 460.

More than 50 of those killed since October 7 are children, raising the number of minors killed since the beginning of the year to over 90, according to the independent organisation Defense for Children-Palestine.

Palestinians are often killed during Israeli military raids into neighbourhoods around the occupied territories. Some are even shot by Israeli snipers.

On November 2, a thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in the back and killed by an undercover Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank’s Al Bireh city.

Ayham al Shafeh was killed while he was on his way to have breakfast with his friends.

Palestinian neighbours point out that no clashes had taken place on that day. There were no demonstrations. And resistance movements are not active in the area. There was no reason for the Israeli soldier to target the Palestinian teenager.

The pained screams of Ayham's mother, Najeeya al Shafeh, could be heard from outside her home as friends and family tried to comfort her.

"My soul is attached to him…," she tells TRT World. "I love him. I love him a lot."

Record detention and torture

Israel has also ramped up arbitrary detentions since the Hamas attack, nearly doubling the number of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Over 3,290 Palestinians have been detained in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since October 7, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society. The list includes 125 women and 145 children.

Rights groups like Amnesty International have documented widespread torture by Israeli forces in places of detention.

At the beginning of November, disturbing video footage began surfacing on social media, uploaded by Israeli soldiers themselves, of Palestinian men from the occupied West Bank being tortured by soldiers.

One of the men detained in the occupied West Bank was Issa Amro, the co-founder of the grassroots group Youth Against Settlements and a well-known activist.

In 2010, Amro won the United Nations OHCHR' Human Rights Defender of the Year in Palestine' award.

He is based in H2 Hebron, the Israeli-controlled section of the ancient city.

H2 Hebron is the only area in the occupied West Bank in which Israeli settlers live among Palestinian residents and not in separate communities. For that reason, Palestinians often suffer the harshest conditions imposed by the Israeli military in the entire occupied territory.

Palestinians living in H2 Hebron must contend with 22 Israeli military checkpoints and more than 100 movement barriers daily.

Since October 7, an estimated 34,000 Palestinians, who live among 700 Israeli settlers, have been barred from stepping outside their homes except for one hour in the morning and one in the evening on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to residents and Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem.

Dror Sadot, a spokeswoman for B'Tselem, says the lockdown in H2 Hebron is a "blatant example of how Israel is implementing collective punishment in the West Bank".

Palestinians across the occupied territories have had to face Israeli soldiers and settlers enraged by the news of Hamas' attack out of Gaza into southern Israel.

Amro was detained at an Israeli military base on October 7 after news of the Hamas attack broke out. He was walking home when he was attacked by around 15 Israeli soldiers and 10 settlers, some of whom were his neighbours.

He was handcuffed, blindfolded and gagged before being taken away.

TRT was unable to reach Amro in person due to Israel's lockdown of the city, but he spoke over the phone to share details of his detention.

"I was dehumanised in a very bad way. I was beaten before. I was attacked before. I'm one of the most frequently arrested Palestinians in the West Bank.