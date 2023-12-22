This month, former Argentine president Mauricio Macri threw his weight behind a single regional currency that has been proposed as an attempt to integrate South America's regional trade bloc, the Southern Common Market, known by its Spanish acronym Mercosur.

While attending an economic forum in Brazil, the Argentine politician made calls for improved financial alignment with regional neighbours and trade partners making up Mercosur, which has been around since 1991 and comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

"We have to move towards a monetary unification with Brazil. The single currency would strengthen Argentina more initially, but both countries in the long term," Macri said.

Adopting a single currency is usually the last step in a regional trade agreement. It follows a large process of adjustments and convergence of policies in several areas, including fiscal, tax, labour, and monetary sectors, explains Ricardo Caichiolo, Professor of International Relations at the Ibmec University in Brasilia.

Speaking in Brazil's financial capital, Sao Paulo, Macri compared it with what 20 European Union member states already have in place.

"If Mercosur is serious, we need to have the same rules and the same currency as the Eurozone. Commercial monetary unification makes sense with fiscal adjustment," said Macri.

The former Argentine leader also outlined why he believes a single currency would outweigh Argentina's new far-right President, Javier Milei's bid to dollarise the economy.

According to Fernando Ferrari Filho, an economist and former president of the Brazilian Keynesian Association, Milei's bid to dollarise the struggling Argentine economy will likely not materialise given the country's dwindling forex reserves. But he could adopt an exchange similar to the 1990s peg.

Macri, Argentina's leader from 2015 to 2019, added, "I understand the symbolic advantages of dollarisation, but Ecuador has gone back into fiscal deficit."

This year is not the first time that the idea of a common currency has garnered interest across Latin America.

In January, the idea of the 'sur' - a potential financial currency and counterweight to the dollar was floated in a meeting between then-Argentine president Alberto Fernandez and his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In May, both leaders met again, pledging to continue negotiations to shift away from reliance on the US dollar.

Unlike the euro, Argentina's and Brazil's 'sur' would be exclusively for bilateral trade transactions and aims to reduce dependence on the dollar, says Caichiolo.

"It would not circulate physically within the countries and would not replace the Brazilian and Argentine currencies," Caichiolo tells TRT World, referencing the respective currencies of both nations - Brazil's real and Argentina's peso.

He explains that if the 'sur' were to materialise, it would likely not be used by the population and only by governments. Although it would potentially face challenges getting "off the ground" amid a lack of "unanimity regarding its benefits".

Filho is sceptical regarding monetary and financial integration that includes adopting a single currency between Argentina and Brazil.

He underscores Argentina's range of potentially widespread impediments that he believes do not make the project viable from "huge inflation, the balance of payments deficits, and shortage of international reserves."

Nevertheless, Fernandez and Lula said it could be set up through both nations' banks.

Filho explains that adopting a single currency in the region would require all regional central banks to radically shift their practices, including losing their "monetary policy autonomy".

As such, he says governments in the region would have to adopt similar fiscal rules and a "neutral" exchange rate. Such a move makes Filho regard it as "not feasible."

He also outlines how the respective economies of the four Mercosur nations are performing vastly differently in terms of inflation, GDP growth, trade balance, and domestic and external debts.

"It is difficult to implement rules for macroeconomic policies, which are the prerequisite for the adoption of a single currency," says Filho.

A historical push

Nevertheless, the idea of a common currency has been raised across the region over the last six decades.