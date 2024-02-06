Since the colonial era, thousands of priceless artefacts have been looted from countries across Asia. Most are kept behind glass or on pedestals in some of the world’s most prestigious museums and art collections.

Across Asia, a movement is growing. A new generation of activists, archaeologists, and social media sleuths are working to get priceless stolen artefacts back. They are gathering first-hand testimonies from looters, with photographic and forensic evidence to prove when and where they were stolen. Others are putting political pressure on museums using social media to name and shame them and demand the return of the looted statues.

Episode 1

Different groups of social media activists fight to reclaim stolen artefacts from museums and private collections in the UK, the US and France. In India, an already well-established group of online sleuths has put pressure on the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford to return an invaluable bronze statue to a temple in Tamil Nadu. It was believed to have been stolen in the 1950s.

A British auctioneer in London attempts to sell a highly contentious silver flask taken from China. And a growing group of Nepali activists are pushing to make themselves heard on the world stage, with demands on Twitter to stop the sale of stolen Nepali artefacts in France.

Will the Nepal campaign go viral? Will the Indian activists gather enough evidence to start an investigation into the religious statue sitting at the museum in Oxford? And will China step in to prevent the sale of a valuable piece at an auction in London?

[NOTE: Looted - Episode 1available until March 4, 2024.]