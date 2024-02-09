Pakistanis are still waiting for the results of the February 8 general election even though the polling booths closed 22 hours ago amid allegations of rigging.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is responsible for holding the poll, has so far announced the provisional results for less than half of the seats in the national legislature. These representatives will then elect one of the assembly members as prime minister for the next five-year term.

The results for national and provincial elections, in which more than 127 million Pakistanis registered to vote, were supposed to be released by the ECP officials within nine hours after the polling time ended at 5:00pm local time (1200 GMT).

Speaking to TRT World, lawyer Asad Rahim said the inordinate delay in the results announcement is “highly unusual”.

“Even the blatantly manipulated elections of 1977 and 1990 didn’t see such delays. It’s certainly eroding people’s faith in the outcome of the polls,” he said.

Commenting on a wave of support for former prime minister Imran Khan, who was knocked out of the electoral process on legal grounds amid a nationwide crackdown on his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Rahim said the polls show the “greatest electoral upset” since 1970.

“This election has produced a clear outcome despite the mass disenfranchisement before the polls,” he said while referring to the arrests of PTI workers and leaders amid a court order that stopped the party from contesting the poll under a single electoral symbol.

Even though every major political party is making claims of electoral victory, the official tally shows independent candidates backed by Khan’s PTI are leading on 28 seats at the time of this writing.