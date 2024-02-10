WORLD
Trump assures NRA: 'No threat to your firearms' if I return to White House
The former US president positions himself as "the ultimate ally of gun owners in the White House," vowing to persist in defending their rights.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump / Photo: AP Archive
February 10, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump told thousands of members of the National Rifle Association that “no one will lay a finger on your firearms" if he returns to the White House, and bragged that during his time as president he “did nothing” to curb guns.

“During my four years nothing happened. And there was great pressure on me having to do with guns. We did nothing. We didn’t yield,” he said as he addressed the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Friday evening.

Casting himself as ”the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House," Trump pledged to continue to protect gun owners' rights, even as the country grapples with a crisis of gun violence and mass shootings that have left more than 3,000 dead since 2006.

“Your Second Amendment will always be safe with me as your president," he said.

Support for gun rights

Fresh off another dominant win in the Nevada caucuses on Thursday night, Trump used the NRA forum to highlight his support of gun rights, a major priority for GOP voters.

The issue is also a major motivator for Democrats as well as younger voters who grew up participating in active shooter drills and have witnessed a spate of school shootings in recent years.

Next week will mark the sixth anniversary of one of those shootings, the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

Trump grappled with Parkland and other mass shootings as president, and at times pledged to strengthen gun laws, only to back away from those vows.

At a meeting with survivors and family members of the Parkland shooting in 2018, Trump promised to be “very strong on background checks" and later scolded a Republican senator for being “afraid of the NRA," claiming he would stand up to the gun lobby and finally get results on quelling gun violence.

But he later retreated after a meeting with the group, expressing support for modest changes to the federal background check system and for arming teachers, while saying in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that there was “not much political support (to put it mildly)."

SOURCE:AP
