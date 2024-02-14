TRT World first spoke to Mariam Khateeb about a month into Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza. At the time, the 20-year-old medical student and her family had relocated to southern Gaza after her home in the north was bombed.

Since November, she has been displaced several more times, witnessed the bombing of Gaza into rubble and struggled as the availability of food, water and healthcare have become almost non-existent. Here is more of her story in her own words, as told to Shabina S. Khatri.

I have been in a tent for the last two months. My family and I have gone from north (Gaza), to the south, to the middle.

When we went to Rafah, they said the Israeli forces were coming. Now we are far from Rafah, we are back to the middle area. People in Rafah, ask themselves, 'Where do we go?' There is no answer.

Before (the invasion), there were about 270,000 people in Rafah. Now it's more than 1.4 million. You see all of Gaza in Rafah. There is no space.

Also, there were people killed and there were people injured and Rafah has just one hospital, one hospital to help 1.5 million people. There is no equipment, no medicine, no painkillers in Gaza. No medical operations are taking place.

It's cold, there's nothing to eat. There is nothing to live for. There is no water, no breathing, no place to be safe, nothing.

When it's raining, the water goes on everything. All our bodies get cold. When we are sick, there is no hospital. It's really hard to live in a tent. The cold hits you in the night. It's a hot sun in the morning and cold rain at night.

We feel that in our bodies. There is no water to drink, to take a shower, to wash dishes. Also, there is no food at all. There is no way to find food. There is no gas, there is no electricity. It's really hard.

The hardest thing is the sounds (of bombing) at night. We see the sky, it's just a red sky. At night the sky used to be black. We see fire, rockets - they follow us. There are planes and we see helicopters. It feels unreal. Bombing is a heavy sound, it will kill you if it touches your tent, or your body.

There is no bread. We will make a small fire with some paper and wood, and people eat what animals eat. It's not made from flour - it's food that animals eat because there is nothing else.

When you eat it, it tastes like sand. And you're eating the sand, it's not a whole food. We get the water from the sea, it's not for drinking, or washing your dishes or your body.

We make our tongues not to taste anything. We don't want to taste, we don't want to smell (what we are eating and drinking), because we want to keep living. Starvation is affecting everybody in Gaza. Especially in north Gaza - there is nothing.

We have a queue of more than 1,000 people, just to get water. And maybe you don't have it when you finish the day, and you come back to small children with no water.