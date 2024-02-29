Mark Twain famously said God created war so that Americans would learn geography.

In a far more globalised world of the 21st century, however, geography lessons have found new pupils on other continents too: the knock-on effects of Israel’s war on Gaza are becoming urgent in distant lands for businesses and consumers alike.

Last Monday, a survey of more than 1,000 British businesses showed 55 percent of UK exporters are facing increased cost and supply chain delays because of the Houthi attacks causing disruptions to shipping in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, exporters from South Asian countries say freight charges have gone up more than 400 percent in some cases as shipping lines have either restricted or outright stopped vessel movement through the Red Sea.

A seawater inlet that separates Asia from Africa, the Red Sea is a major interoceanic passage handling 22 percent of global seaborne container trade.

With the Suez Canal in the north and the Bab el Mandeb Strait in the south, it cuts the distance between Asia and Europe by half. Ships move between the two continents without having to circumnavigate the entire African continent, thus saving fuel and time.

Trade flows hit a major bump following Israel’s invasion of Gaza when Houthis, which have controlled Yemen’s western ports since 2014, started attacking merchant ships passing through the Red Sea. Their declared targets include all ships belonging to Israel and the countries that support it in its brutal war on Gaza.

Following the attacks, US and UK forces have made counter-strikes by air to neutralise the Houthi threat to maritime traffic. The result has been a sudden drop in intercontinental trade that, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has raised the risk of price spikes for certain commodities in 2024.

“Freight charges for a container going from Karachi to Europe have gone up from $700 to $3,600. It’s killing our business,” says Haseeb Ali Khan, senior vice chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).

The world’s 11th largest producer of rice, Pakistan’s exports constitute eight percent of the global rice trade, according to REAP.

Khan tells TRT World the transit time for Pakistani rice meant for European shores used to be anywhere between 18 and 25 days before the Red Sea crisis escalated. “But now it’s extended to 50 days because ships take the longer route around Africa,” he says.

Major shipping lines like Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have diverted all their vessels bound for the Red Sea to south – around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa – for the “foreseeable future”.

According to PortWatch, a platform set up by the IMF to monitor and simulate trade disruptions, the economies that have taken the biggest hit are in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The Red Sea trade route is particularly important for oil exports from the Middle East to Europe and from Russia to Asia, it says.

Real-time data from the IMF portal provides a window to the extent of the drop in maritime traffic along the Red Sea trade route. The latest seven-day moving average of daily transit calls at Bab el Mandeb Strait, which is located near the recent attacks in the Red Sea, was 31, down 60 percent from a year ago when 72 ships would pass through that checkpoint every day.