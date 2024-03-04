It is not the Muslim world, but the whole world which failed Palestine and Gaza due to the protection given to Israel by the United States, the influential Arab League has said in a stinging rebuke to global leaders over the genocidal military campaign in the besieged enclave.

The complicity of the world is “very clear”, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, told TRT World on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in the Turkish city of Antalya between March 1-3.

“And this has put the United States in a totally different category, morally and politically.”

The 22-member Arab League – which includes Palestine – has been very vocal in its criticism of Israel’s relentless offensive in Gaza that has left more than 30,000 people dead, most of them women and children.

The Arab League has also been pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Secretary-General said Muslim leaders “could do whatever they could,” and “they have done their part” in Israel’s five-month-long war on Gaza.

Diplomatic efforts were not “little” but “a lot,” he added.

“Understandably, I totally understand (the criticism of Arab leaders), but what was done diplomatically is really not very, very little. It’s a lot.”