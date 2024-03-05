Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality | Storyteller
A searing report about the humanitarian crisis of homelessness in an iconic LA neighborhood, digging into its intersection with rising inequality.
March 5, 2024

[NOTE: Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequalityavailable until April 1, 2024.]

From the award-winning writer & director Colin K. Gray, produced by The Sibs, and executive produced by Lucy Liu, UNZIPPED: An Autopsy of American Inequality is a searing exposé of the growing affordable housing crisis in America.

This intimate feature documentary focuses on one of the country’s most iconic and increasingly income divided zip codes, Venice CA 90291. Once a mecca for artists, outsiders and a thriving Black community, Venice is now the frontline for America’s heated battles over gentrification, lack of affordable housing, and homelessness. With moving, personal profiles of families who struggle to remain in their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, to bitterly contested community fights over a proposed homeless shelter, UNZIPPED explodes stereotypes and humanizes the lived experiences of people caught in the cross-fire of America’s growing housing divide.

The film also features interviews with leading politicians, local stakeholders, homeless advocates and experts who dig into the root causes of the affordable housing crisis and its intersection with rising income inequality, racial and class disparities and the structural inequities of America’s housing policies. A topical local lens on this alarming humanitarian issue, UNZIPPED is an urgent call to action for more equitable housing solutions for every community in America and around the globe.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: http://trt.world/ytlive

SOURCE:TRT World
