In pictures: Global cities rally for Palestine on International Women's Day
In pictures: Global cities rally for Palestine on International Women's DayProtesters in major cities of Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia take out rallies to express solidarity with besieged Palestinians of Gaza, where a harsh Israeli siege and brutal invasion in under way.
Tunisian women, holding Palestinian flags and banners, stage a demonstration in support of Palestinian women during International Women's Day in Tunis, Tunisia. / Others
March 9, 2024

Israel's ongoing onslaught in Gaza has met with global solidarity for Palestinians on International Women's Day, with protesters in multiple cities calling for immediate end to Israel's war on the besieged Palestinians and demanding its ally US stop bankrolling Tel Aviv's war machine.

Voices rose in unity from the US, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Tunisia, Lebanon, Yemen, to Israel, standing with Palestinians and their cause of complete liberation from decades-old Israeli occupation.

Israel has so far killed at least 30,878 people, mostly children and women, and wounded 72,402, while it commits new massacres in the tiny coastal enclave ever day.

Nearly 9,000 of the 30,878 people confirmed killed in Israel's war were women, and another 13,000 are children of both sexes. Many thousands more are believed to be dead under the rubble. On Friday, Gaza officials said 60,000 pregnant women in the enclave were suffering from dehydration and malnutrition.

The UN Palestinian aid agency UNRWA says the death toll meant 63 women were being killed by Israel in Gaza on average per day, 37 of them mothers.

The United Nations has meanwhile warned that widespread famine in Gaza caused by Israeli siege is "almost inevitable" without urgent action. A formal conclusion that famine has arrived in the coastal enclave of 2.3 million people could come next week. The UN has said that once famine is declared, it is too late to help many people.

Explore these protest images from various corners of the world 👇

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
