With the sun burning the back of their necks, Palestinian farmers start working the strawberry fields in the city of Beit Lahia, close to the Israeli border in northern Gaza, in early September.

They till the sandy soil and plant the seedlings, which are imported after clearing a cumbersome process that Israel put in place since imposing an economic blockade on Gaza in 2007.

The cultivation starts in November. It’s a time of festivities as farmers and their families come together to go around the fields gathering strawberries.

But this year, nothing was left to harvest as the Israeli military bombed and flattened hundreds of acres of Palestinian farmland.

“All of our efforts, sweat, and labour vanished within minutes”, says 24-year-old Palestinian farmer Yousef Abu Rabee, a resident of Beit Lahia, describing the devastation wrought upon the farms.

“I was in shock when I saw the destruction and devastation of our crops, lands, trees, orchards, farms, and greenhouses…our livelihoods. It was a very difficult moment; the war destroyed everything we had built over the years”.

The Israeli war on Gaza, in which more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed, has created a humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations and other aid agencies.

A famine is looming over more than 2 million civilians who have been squeezed into a tiny area in southern Gaza as the Israeli military has gradually taken over most of the other parts of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Besides the food shortage created by Israel’s refusal to let aid trucks reach desperate Palestinians, airstrikes and shellings have destroyed local farmlands that once fed a large number of the people.

Based on an analysis of satellite imagery released in January, the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) made a grim assessment of the ongoing Israeli strikes’ devastating impact on the North, which Palestinian farmers describe as “Gaza’s food basket”.

The damaged cropland area in North Gaza amounts to 1,230 hectares out of 3,099 hectares, representing 39.7 percent of the total agricultural area, it said.

Satellite images show that large tracts of orchards and farmlands in cities such as Deir Al Balah in Central, near the fertile Wadi Gaza, and Khan Younis in the South, once-designated as ‘safe zones’ by the Israeli army, have also been razed.

The damage extends beyond agricultural land, with over one-fifth of Gaza’s greenhouses and one-third of irrigation infrastructure levelled, according to the data shared by FAO.

A legacy turned to dust

For generations, the annual harvesting season starting in November has been a source of joy and celebration for thousands of Gaza’s strawberry farmers and family members. The tradition dates back to 1967 when strawberry cultivation first took root in the region.

“Strawberry farming is our pride here in Beit Lahia”, says Abu Rabee. “It is one of Palestine’s most vital crops, known for its productivity and export potential. It holds particular significance for the Gaza Strip, especially in Beit Lahia, where it is famous.”

Strawberry cultivation has transformed the region into a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across Gaza, he says.

So popular is the fruit that Beit Lahia’s municipality’s official seal depicts water, sun, strawberry, and apple.

Ali Al Keelani, president of the Gaza Agricultural Cooperative Society in Beit Lahia, says it was natural for farmers to adopt strawberry farming.

"God has blessed Beit Lahia's land with fertile soil, a suitable climate, and freshwater — essential elements for cultivating strawberries," he says.

"This practice has been passed down through generations, shaping the livelihoods of most of the town's residents. They have excelled in strawberry cultivation for decades."

Since a majority of Beit Lahia's population of 98,000 people, resides in agricultural areas and relies on strawberry cultivation as their main source of income, Al Keelani says they have made a special connection with the land.

It is "a bond akin to that of a son with his father — a relationship steeped in love, belonging, and sacrifice, integral to their lives," he tells TRTWorld.

But Israel has now turned that social fabric and lives of the farmers upside down.

Recalling his earliest involvement in farming, Abu Rabee, the young farmer, recounts accompanying his father to the fields during school breaks when he began learning about the farming business.

"I inherited this profession from my father, who is a farmer. It runs in the family, from my grandfather to my father, uncles, and now us. This instilled in me a deep love for agriculture and a desire to innovate and develop it.”

Despite facing initial resistance from his father, Yousef pursued studies in Agricultural Engineering as he dreamed of increasing the productivity of the agricultural sector, particularly strawberry cultivation in their town.

With a diploma in Agricultural Engineering from Gaza’s Al Azhar University, Abu Rabee was on track to graduate with a Plant Production and Protection degree this semester. But the Israeli war abruptly put a stop to his academic pursuits.