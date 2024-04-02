Come Ramadan, Muslims worldwide engage in different community activities, especially during Iftar time. As culture keeps changing with time, many societies tend to lose touch with some of these traditions. Türkiye has undergone a similar transformation with "tooth rent", a tradition that has all but faded from society since the days of the Ottoman Empire.

Remnants of this Ottoman gift-giving tradition can still be found in pockets of Türkiye today. But the ostentation and display of yore is no more. Because iIn olden times, it meant hosting Iftar dinners in mansions and palaces and handing out expensive gifts — silver plates, amber rosaries, precious stones, silver rings and gold coins wrapped in velvet bags.

The host would bid farewell to the members of the Ottoman ruling establishment who participated in these Iftars by saying: "You have been my guest, you have tired your teeth by eating the food I served, so this is your tooth rent."

The custom of tooth rent trickled down to the middle rungs of the Ottoman military and civilian bureaucracy. Low-ranked officers began to consider it their duty to attend the dinner parties of their superiors. At times, such gatherings were free walk-in events, where anyone could enter the venue and eat along with other guests.

In the first 10 days of Ramadan, the Ottoman Sultan would invite viziers and other top-ranking officials to the palace for Iftar. While handing over gifts, the Sultan's attendant would kiss a tray full of velvet bags and then put them on his head to deliver them to the guests. While receiving them, the guests acted similarly.