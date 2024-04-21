Voters hit the polling stations across the Maldives as polling in the parliamentary election, local media reported.

Polls opened at 8am (local time) and will close at 5:30pm on Sunday.

Some 368 candidates, including 42 women of six political parties, are vying for 93 seats in the parliament, reported local English daily The Sun.

Over 280,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes, according to the election authorities.

The South Asian country has set up 602 polling stations across the constituencies, while three are stationed overseas in Sri Lankan capital Colombo, Trivandrum in India, and Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The elections are viewed as crucial for President Mohamed Muizzu, whose policies are keenly watched by regional heavyweights India and China, which vie for influence in the archipelago nation.

Both countries are seeking a toehold in the Maldives, which has a strategic location in the Indian Ocean.

Shifting dynamics

Maldives is primarily known as one of the most expensive holiday destinations in South Asia, with pristine white beaches and secluded resorts.