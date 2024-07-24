Kamala Harris, a likely US presidential candidate, has long faced criticism for her controversial record as a prosecutor and attorney general before rising to prominence in American politics. Critics consider her a hypocrite, claiming she enjoys the "progressive liberal" label while having taken rigid positions that oppose liberal reforms.

Throughout her law career, Harris often resisted criminal justice reforms. As San Francisco's district attorney between 2004 and 2011 and later as the state's attorney general, she either opposed or remained silent on reforms, raising concerns among progressives. Most notably, she fought “tooth and nail” to uphold wrongful convictions despite evidence of official misconduct, including evidence tampering and false testimony by prosecutors.

In 2010, Harris faced criticism for withholding information about a police lab technician accused of sabotaging work and stealing drugs. A memo revealed her office knew of the technician's misconduct but failed to inform defence lawyers, leading a judge to condemn Harris for systemic violations of constitutional rights. Harris contested the ruling, citing a conflict of interest due to the judge's husband's public stance on evidence disclosure. She lost the case, resulting in the dismissal of over 600 cases handled by the corrupt technician.

Harris also supported state legislation which sought to criminally prosecute parents of those children who skipped elementary school. The legislation was disproportionately affecting low-income Black people, who often lack means and resources to ensure their children attend school throughout the year.

As attorney general, she made another move that shocked progressives – she appealed a federal judge's 2014 ruling declaring the death penalty unconstitutional, arguing it undermined court protections for defendants.