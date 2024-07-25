Earlier this month, FIFA was supposed to hold a meeting to decide on whether Israel should be banned from international football competitions for its war crimes and violations of the organisation's rules and regulations.

But in true cowardly fashion, it postponed the decision until after the summer Olympics, shielding the state from accountability.

In April, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) called for FIFA to sanction and exclude the Israel Football Association from participating at FIFA sporting events on the grounds of human rights and international law violations.

Instead the football governing body decided to delay its July ruling, despite the federation's precedent of barring Russia within weeks of its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, FIFA said that "following requests for extension from both parties to submit their respective positions, duly granted by FIFA, more time is needed to conclude this process with due care."

It will now take up the matter at the end of August.

But, according to people close to the situation, the report from FIFA's legal experts was already delivered to the body a week before this announcement.

In any case, this decision has not been surprising.

The PFA first publicly presented its proposal to suspend Israel at the FIFA Congress held in May in Bangkok, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation.

Then instead of allowing its 211 member associations to vote independently as is the usual procedure, FIFA passed the decision to its council. This is composed of 37 member associations trusted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, an Italian-Swiss football governor, who also happens to be a member of the International Olympic Committee, and is known to be sympathetic to Israel.

Hate speech

FIFA's decision to postpone any ruling now clears the way for Israel's national football team to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

The horror here is that football players in Israel's national squad are all also IDF soldiers. Army service is mandatory for 18-year-olds, and those who have managed to dodge being conscripted aren't allowed to join the national football team.

Many of the players who make up the Israeli football team are still also serving in the military, an occupation army that is currently engaged in the most serious violation of international humanitarian laws in Gaza.

Some fans say these footballers are "not to blame for their government decisions," but that's not really the case. Many regularly promote the Israeli army and incite genocide through their social media openly.

For example, in November, Shon Weissman, a former Israeli Air Force member and also a football player for the Italian club Salernitana as well as the Israeli national team, posted on X: "What is the logical reason why 200 tons of bombs have not already been dropped on Gaza?" and answered, "Destroy. Tighten. Crush. To God's revenge"

Meanwhile his teammate, Tomer Yosefi from Hapoel Haifa FC in the Israeli league, said: "This time we will erase Gaza permanently."

This bloodlust has not just been expressed by the men's football team. Some players from the Israeli women's national football team have also been found regularly posting videos with images of themselves in football shirts before switching to their Israeli army uniforms.

These examples of incitement and glorification of Israeli soldiers by Israeli players have gone unpunished by Israel's Football Association (IFA). This is despite the fact that the IFA is beholden to FIFA's disciplinary code, article 53 of which prohibits inciting hatred and violence.