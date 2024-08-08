Gaza - It happened in early March.

"Take off your clothes, and start running south. If you try to turn back, or stop running, the drone following you will shoot you," these are the words Ahmad Dader, 24, recalls an Israeli soldier commanding him.

Terrified, Dader removed his jeans and sweatshirt and fled his Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood of north Gaza, not stopping until he reached Deir al-Balah, just over 18km away.

"It was like a nightmare. I was in a state of shock. I could feel the drones flying over my head. I was afraid that I was going to die, and I was worried about my family, who I was forced to leave behind," Dader told TRT World.

Unable to look back or take a break, he ran for what he believed was around 20km through the streets of Gaza, crossing the Israeli barrier severing the north from the south.

He eventually reached the Nuseirat refugee camp, where Dader said people tried to stop him to give him some clothes and food, but he did not stop running.

"At that point, I was starting to hallucinate. I now realise that these people were trying to help me, but at the time, I saw them as Israeli soldiers trying to kill me," Dader said.

When Dader, an English-language teacher, had the chance to catch his breath in Deir al-Balah, a relative gave him some clothes to wear and a tent to shelter in.

Worried for family

Dader needed some time to reflect on the events of his sudden forced departure. Recently engaged, Dader was planning to marry his fiance Zizi before the war started, and had taken on a second job as a call-centre agent to cover wedding expenses.

Now his main concern was for his fiance and family, who would have presumed he was missing or killed.

He was eventually able to contact them and recount the horrors of what took place.

The next day, Dader went to walk in the coastal streets of Deir al-Balah. It's an area that had once provided shelter to Palestinian refugees who fled villages in central and southern Palestine when Zionist forces ethnically cleansed Palestine in 1948, during the Nakba.

Dader had remained in the north with his family since the war began in October 2023, despite Israeli forces issuing evacuation orders on October 13 to a million residents.

The Israeli army threat on the ground pushed many Palestinians to abandon their homes towards uncertain futures, without shelter and basic necessities.

Palestinian authorities recorded daily widespread massacres at that time, including killing children and women in prominent locations close to Dader's family home, such as the Baptist Hospital, just 300 metres away, where at least 400 people were killed.

"Our home is a part of who we are. We just could not leave our home with all our memories of the past and our plans for the future. I would rather die in my home than live a life of humiliation and loss far from home," Dader said.

Food insecurity

Northern Gaza was once also considered the food basket for the entire enclave's population. Areas like Bait Lahia and Bait Hanoun were famous for producing and supplying many types of vegetables and fruits to the local market and even for export.

However, Israeli forces bulldozed fields and agricultural lands after the war, decimating local production, so much so the International Food Security Organisation predicted an impending famine.

Dader and his family lived through this, blaming the Israeli forces for the unbearable living conditions.

They purposely targeted key locations, he says, like food stores and markets, as food supplies quickly plummeted.

In Deir al-Balah, Dader saw markets with "vegetables, legumes, and canned food" for "the first time in five months", but said he could not enjoy the experience, knowing his family in the north remained hungry with empty stomachs.

During the first days of the war in October, Dader's father, Mustafa, was in the Shojaiya market looking for food when the market was bombed.

"We were terrified and shocked. We pulled my father from under the rubble. Luckily, he was not badly injured. But many others were killed," Dader said.