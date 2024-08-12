An academy under Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has published an in-depth report on Israel's war on Gaza, revealing that the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “openly engaged in genocide” in a desperate bid to retain political support.

The report titled "The Radical Right in Israel" states that some of the most important groups influencing Israel's political and military decisions after October 7 are the “fanatical, violent, far-right groups” in the country.

These groups are fervently pushing for the ongoing occupation and genocidal bombing of Gaza, the expulsion of its Palestinian residents, and the illegal settlement of the land.

‘Openly engaged in genocide’

But not everything is working out in Netanyahu’s favour.

A disagreement between the Israeli army and the far-right coalition members has reached a new level, with the military planning “a bloody but relatively more controlled occupation process,” contrary to Netanyahu’s open engagement in genocidal war.

The report highlights that this situation intensifies the rift between high-ranking military officials, eager to see Netanyahu removed from power, and the current government, which is dominated by the far-right.

"Former military members who saw Netanyahu, whom they almost viewed as a Trojan horse for the radical right, regaining his political power, realised that towards the end of the sixth month of the war, Netanyahu was actually extending the war and committing violent massacres to compensate for his own political losses," the report added.

Hence, these ex-military members openly stated that Netanyahu had no clear plan and “began pressuring Netanyahu for a clear plan that would ultimately see Israel withdraw from Gaza.”

In that regard, on June 19, the Israeli military spokesperson stated that promises to destroy Palestinian resistance group Hamas are "misleading," in apparent criticism of the country's political leadership.

“Anyone promising to eradicate Hamas is misleading the public,” Daniel Hagari said in an interview, adding that “Hamas is an idea. Those who think it can be made to disappear are wrong”.

Netanyahu's diplomatic manoeuvres aimed at delaying the end of the war can be associated with this situation, the report revealed.

The analysis also states that the far-right groups' advocacy for making the occupation of Gaza permanent and opening Gaza up for illegal Jewish settlement is a new point of contention with the Israeli army.

The army, which the report says opposes the current government, claims that securing an Israeli presence in Gaza would entail significant military and financial costs.

Why does far-right push for illegal settlement?

According to the report, the primary motivation of Israel's far-right is "to completely Judaise the area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea,” aiming to realise the concept of the "promised land," a key narrative in Zionism which asserts that Palestine with Jerusalem as its centre was promised by God to the Jews forever.

In this context, settler colonialism, which seeks to forcibly steal Palestinian land, is an inherent part of far-right politics in Israel, the report indicates.

Israel’s radical right’s view of Gaza sheds light on their motivations for seeking to fully reoccupy and repopulate Gaza with illegla Jewish settlers.